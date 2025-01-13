Will Lee Chae Min replace Park Sung Hoon in A Tyrant's Chef with YoonA? Actor receives offer and his agency responds

Lee Chae Min is gearing up for his next big role after Hierarchy. As per the latest updates, the actor has been offered the male lead role in the upcoming drama A Tyrant's Chef. Previously, Park Sung Hoon was confirmed to take on the role. However, following the controversy surrounding his NSFW post, the actor has stepped down.

On January 13, K-media outlet Sports Chosun reported that Lee Chae Min has been cast as the new male lead in A Tyrant's Chef. His agency also confirmed the reports, saying, "He has been offered the lead role in the upcoming tvN drama and currently positively reviewing it." Now, all eyes are on whether he will accept the offer and co-star Girls' Generation's YoonA in the drama.

Although he is still a newcomer in the industry, in the last few years, Lee Chae Min has gained exceptional popularity with his performances in Hierarchy, Crash Course in Romance, See You in My 19th Life, Love All Play, and more. He also has a few more projects in the pipeline, such as Cashero, Crushology 101, and more. His appearance in A Tyrant's Chef promises a great performance.

The time-slip drama will follow the story of a chef (to be played by YoonA), who travels back in time and meets the king. On the other hand, the king is someone who alternates his role between being a gourmet and a tyrant.

Previously, Park Sung Hoon was in talks to co-star YoonA as the king. However, on January 13, Studio Dragon and his agency BH Entertainment confirmed that he had decided to leave the drama after a mutual agreement following his NSFW controversy.

Meanwhile, Kang Han Na is also in talks about joining the cast lineup. Since A Tyrant's Chef is expected to premiere this year, the filming will begin as soon as the male lead casting is finalized.

