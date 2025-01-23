Potato Lab FIRST teaser: Lee Sun Bin swoons over Kang Tae Oh’s handsome looks in upcoming rom-com; Check new posters

The Potato Lab is an upcoming South Korean drama starring Kang Tae Oh and Lee Sun Bin in the leading roles. Ahead of its release, the first teaser featuring the actors has been released, creating much anticipation among fans. The plot of the series follows the story of two individuals and their unlikely love story at a research center.

On January 23, 2025, the production team of The Potato Lab released the first-ever teaser featuring Lee Sun Bin and Kang Tae Oh. In the clip, Lee Sun Bin can be seen in a lab coat researching different potato variations in the lab. However, suddenly a large number of potatoes tumble down the closet. Kang Tae Oh also falls on the floor from the closet in a well-fitted suit and gives Lee Sun Bin a charming smile, making her blush.

Moreover, two new posters of the show have also been released, featuring Kang Tae Oh and Lee Sun Bin. In the first image, they both can be seen sitting on top of a stack of potatoes, looking at each other lovingly. Meanwhile, in the second poster, they both are looking at the audience with cheerful expressions.

Lee Sun Bin takes up the role of Kim Mi Gyeong, a potato researcher with 12 years of experience at the Potato Research Institute. She is a potato enthusiast dedicated to her work, secretly developing a superior potato variety named Mi Gyeong at the institute. On the other hand, Kang Tae Oh takes on the role of So Baek Ho, a man with a killer smile, a soft voice, and stunning visuals straight out of a romance novel.

The supporting cast ensemble of the show includes Lee Hak Joo, Shin Hyun Seung, Seo Ji Hoon, Kim Ga Eun, Kwak Ja Hyung, Yoo Seung Mok, Woo Jeong Won, and more. The plot follows Kim Mi Kyeong, a devoted researcher whose life revolves entirely around potatoes, and So Baek Ho, a cold yet principled corporate director whose unexpected arrival turns her world upside down, leading to a surprising romance.

The K-drama is set to premiere on March 1, 2025.

