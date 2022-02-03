EXCLUSIVE: DRIPPIN makes some Villain-ous confessions, recommends Korean snacks & picks favorite hair color

The ever-rising stakes in the world of K-pop. The never-ending battle to come out on top. DRIPPIN, a seven member boy group from Woollim Entertainment, joined the race on the heels of their participation in a reality show, ‘Produce X 101’, with six of its members and dreamed of becoming the next breakout stars. And they have! Debuting in October 2020, DRIPPIN forged a sparkling path ahead of themselves, taking bigger strides with each release.

Now, with a growing discography in place, DRIPPIN has returned with their third mini-album, one that will make you admire their all-rounder skills even more. Enrapturing and bouncy to the T, the lead single, ‘Villain’ takes you on a journey filled with thrill and wonderment, so much so that the music video for the song has already crossed over 11 million views within 2 weeks of its release.

“I got the power, you’re so dazzling it blinds me, I’m the Villain”. A love confession or a crime admission? Don’t you wonder because the boys of DRIPPIN will tell you themselves. Joining us with all their heart and handsome glory, Hwang Yunseong, Lee Hyeop, Joo Changuk, Kim Dongyun, Kim Minseo, Cha Junho and Alex spill some tea and we’re ready for it. Delving into their relationship dynamics and in a hunt to find the real ‘Villain’, some tough confessions were made. However, they’ve left us with another mystery. Find out below!

Congratulations on releasing your third mini-album ‘Villain’. Please tell us how you feel about it and what’s your favorite song on it.

Changuk: We came back with a very different style than before. So when we were recording our music or practicing the choreography, we needed to convey a different feeling than before. To create the feeling and atmosphere was challenging.

Junho: Also, we worked hard on our previous releases but this album was a new challenge that we spent a lot of effort on. Now that the preparation is almost over, I feel touched and proud. My favorite song is the title song ‘Villain’, I have a lot of feelings for it.

Minseo: For me, my favorite is ‘Switch’, we have a fun choreography which is very fitting to the song. If you want to hype things up, check ‘Switch’ and you will have overwhelming energy.

What would you like the fans to pay attention to the most in the ‘Villain’ music video? Why?

Changuk: In the MV, there are scenes where we use our individual powers, so please check how we use it and if we use it well.

Hyeop: Also, you can say that we now have a universe. So, please check what story the MV shows. It would be enjoyable to think as well as imagine how DRIPPIN villains would proceed.

Was there a fun story of you shooting the MV?

Minseo: Yeah, there is a scene where Yunseong is fighting, so he was shooting solo and the rest of us were on standby. We all went to the bathroom and there was a piano. So since someone was playing the piano, they said,“Minseo stop playing!”

Changuk: No no, that’s not how it happened. Minseo was in the bathroom and I was playing the piano, but people thought it was naturally Minseo. So they shouted, “Minseo stop playing the piano!” but it was actually me playing and people accused Minseo.

Minseo: I felt so wronged!

Hyeop: Well this MV uses computer graphics quite a bit. So there are scenes where we all use all powers including me which was funny. The feeling when you see people waving at the air for filming, it was quite funny.

Which member do you think suits the best for this concept?

Dongyun: I think it’s Yunseong, even if you look at him now his makeup is unique and has a villain feel. It’s not just using black, but if you look at it he uses blue and other colors. I feel like it’s quite fitting with the vibe of our release ‘Villain’.

Minseo: Even ‘Villain’s choreography suits him well and it looked really cool when he was doing it.

Changuk: I thought Junho was quite fitting when we were filming the MV. There is a scene where he uses fire and he looked like a villain coming straight from the fire. Looking at him from the side, I was thinking, “He really looks like a villain.”

Yunseong: It also suits your expressions, the strong expressions- Junho matches fire.

Junho: When I was filming, I was really acting as if I could use fire and was burning everything.

What is one concept that fits DRIPPIN the best and what would you like to challenge next?

Hyeop: I think it’s the ‘Villain’ concept. Of course, our previous concepts are good and pretty too, but I think we are in the process of finding our colors. So I think our most recent ‘Villain’ was a good fit for us. Going forward, I would like to explore the universe and with ‘Villain’ by doing different concepts and music and performances, that’s the goal.

Minseo: For me so far, among the concepts we did, ‘Free Pass’ - that refreshing style which captures our vibe. Going forward, I would like to do more of the ‘Vertigo’ type of concept.

Alex: I personally like ‘Villain’ and ‘Vertigo’ type of songs, so I am very happy to try this current concept.

Which other artist inspires you and your music and why?

Hyeop: I am actually easily inspired, so I have many. These days, I am more inspired by the band ‘The Black Skirts’. They have their own way of writing music and lyrics, their thoughts and how they make music and their perspectives seem to be similar to mine.

Which hair color would the members like to try next?

Changuk: I like black hair and actually I like the color black and brown and when people ask me what hair color I want to try, I always say black.

Hyeop: I like blue hair or pink hair like Minseo had before.

Dongyun: I’d like to try black color that Changuk has now. I always do bright hair colors, so now I want to try a dark hair color.

What is one Korean late night snack or food would you recommend to your Indian fans? Why?

Dongyun: I’ve never tried Indian curry, but please try Korean 3 minute instant curry. It is different from Indian curry, so I think it’s worth it to check Korean curry, it only takes 3 minutes to cook.

Minseo: I really like midnight snacks, among them I love ‘jja-gye-chee’ (짜계치). It’s an acronym since the dish is made of jjapaghetti ramen, egg [gye-ran in Korean] and cheese, the combination is very good.

Alex: There is a really good chicken in Korea, the chicken that Yunseong took from me called ‘Bburinkle chicken’. Please try it out

What lies ahead for DRIPPIN? Do you have any plans to visit India?

Changuk: This really is our goal for this year, but we hope things get better this year and we hope to go overseas. Among those countries, we’d like to go to India and Indonesia and many others.

Please share a message for your fans in India and the world.

Yunseong: Hello, Indian Dreamins, we just had a comeback with ‘Villain’. We’d love to show you the performance in person, but till then we will show you a cool and dark performance. So we hope you can look forward to it. Also, we love you.

Minseo: We love you!

The DRIPPIN members made some very dark confessions, watch the full interview below!

