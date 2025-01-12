Production confirms Park Sung Hoon's departure from A Tyrant's Chef starring YoonA following NSFW Controversy

Park Sung Hoon is currently in hot water due to his NSFW post controversy. The situation escalated so much that the actor had to withdraw from the upcoming drama A Tyrant's Chef. He was supposed to play the male lead opposite Girls' Generation's YoonA. However, netizens demanded a recasting of the male protagonist character after his controversy.

On January 11, K-media outlets reported that Park Sung Hoon had stepped down from his role in A Tyrant's Chef. Shortly after, his agency BH Entertainment, and the drama's production company Studio Dragon confirmed the reports. It has been revealed that after a long discussion, the actor and the production managed to reach a mutual agreement.

A Tyrant's Chef is set to air this year on tvN. With Park Sung Hoon's sudden departure, many are concerned about the drama's ongoing production, while others are looking forward to a new male lead casting.

Following the premiere of Squid Game 2 on December 26, 2024, Park Sung Hoon was basking in his newfound stardom. However, it was soon interrupted by none other than himself. On December 30, he shocked everyone with his Instagram story that featured a cover poster of an AV parody, featuring Japanese actresses. Although he immediately deleted the story, the screenshots were already going viral.

His agency BH Entertainment quickly released a statement saying that he was checking his DM when he mistakenly reposted it on his story. However, since it's not possible to directly post something from DM, many called out the actor for trying to 'cover up' the situation with a false explanation.

Later, Park Sung Hoon's agency admitted to lying and clarified what had actually happened. BH Entertainment explained that he was trying to report it to his manager when he mistakenly posted the explicit content. The actor also personally apologized during a press conference.

