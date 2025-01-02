Park Sung Hoon's agency admits to lying about AV cover post; explains DM controversy in detail after backlash

Park Sung Hoon is currently facing major backlash for posting NSFW content on his social media account. His agency initially stated that the actor received it via DM and then accidentally shared it on his Instagram story. However, netizens were not satisfied with the explanation as it is not possible to share a photo directly from an inbox without saving it first.

According to the latest report, BH Entertainment has admitted that their original clarification about the matter was indeed a lie. After the backlash, the agency came forward with a new explanation. Now, they have added more details to it. They stated Park Sung Hoon received the AV parody cover of Squid Game via his DM. He found the content problematic and decided to report it to his company representative to prevent further circulation. In the process, he downloaded the photo and saved it in his gallery. BH Entertainment noted that he should have directly sent it to his manager and then deleted it, but he accidentally posted it on his Instagram story.

When asked why he felt the need to share it with his manager, the agency stated that the actor felt it was necessary. "He thought it would be a problem that such strange things were floating around about his work," BH Entertainment said.

On December 30, 2024, Park Sung Hoon shocked fans with his Instagram story of a Japanese AV parody of Squid Game. The cover of the explicit content featured several adult actresses in an inappropriate ambiance. Although he deleted the story soon after, the screenshots were already going viral online. Many criticized him as misogynist and problematic for sharing such kind of content.

In particular, in Squid Game 2, he is playing the role of a trans woman, so his interest in the AV parody raised many eyebrows. Initially, he received the photos in his DM. He has been getting an overwhelming amount of messages lately. So, while checking them he accidentally shared it on his Instagram. But questions arose as it is not possible to directly share a photo from a DM without saving it first.

The actor has been facing the risk of a major setback in his rising career due to this controversy.

