PROJECT 7 group CLOSE YOUR EYES' member warned of legal action for solo promotions; managing label emphasizes on contractual terms

As per a January 10 official statement issued by the K-pop agency UNCORE, a CLOSE YOUR EYES' member was involved in personal activities outside of what was scheduled for the group. UNCORE warned the member concerned of facing legal actions if such actions persist from his side.

CLOSE YOUR EYES is a K-pop group formed by the JTBC survival show PROJECT 7, consisting of– Ma Jing Xiang, Sakurada Kenshin, Jeon Min Wook, Seo Kyung Bae, Song Seung Ho, Jang Yeo Joon, and Kim Sung Min. They are contractually banned from solo promotions or doing any activity outside the ones scheduled for them by the company.

UNCORE reminded them of the clauses of the contract through the official warning. As per the statement, the members "would not be allowed to engage in activities outside the project group without prior approval from UNCORE." The notice revealed being aware of one of the group members' breach of contract, however, they did not reveal his identity.

As per the contract, the company can even legally sue the K-pop idol in question for such activities. The label stated, "The Agency's intentional interference with Close Your Eyes activities constitutes a breach of contract, unfair competition, and illegal actions, and we will take all necessary legal measures." They also stress on the fact that they have not granted any third parties the rights to "CLOSE YOUR EYES performances, MDs [merchandise], or related business rights".

The agency considered it "selfish" on the part of the person concerned to engage in personal activities and undermine the hard work of the participants, casts, and production staff who contributed to the formation of the survival show, PROJECT 7. They further mentioned their commitment towards protecting the artists and said that they were preparing for the debut of the group.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 39th Golden Disk Awards Day 1 Full Winners List: aespa's Supernova takes Daesang, LE SSERAFIM named best group, and more