Top Rajkummar Rao Film Openers: Srikanth takes 7th biggest start at box office

Srikanth, directed by Tushar Hiranandani and starring Rajkummar Rao, Jyothika, Alaya F, Sharad Kelkar and others took an opening of around Rs 2.25 crores nett and thus managed to emerge as the 7th biggest Rajkummar Rao film opener, in a lead or supporting role. The collections on day 1 are not as good as they had to be, but they are still the actor's 2nd highest post-pandemic, only behind Roohi, which collected around Rs 2.75 crores.

Srikanth Has Taken The 7th Biggest Start For A Rajkummar Rao Starrer At The Box Office

The 6 films that managed more collections for Rajkummar Rao are Stree, Judgementall Hai Kya, Kai Po Che, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, Roohi and Gangs Of Wasseypur 2. Srikanth, unlike the 6 films mentioned above, had collections being propelled totally on the name of Rajkummar Rao. Srikanth will have to show very solid gains over the weekend and then hold at strong levels over the weekdays, to reach a respectable lifetime total.

Rajkummar Rao Has A Busy Year Ahead With 3 More Theatrical Releases

Rajkummar Rao is a busy actor and has a host of films releasing over the course of the year. His next film is Mr And Mrs Mahi with Janhvi Kapoor and it will release on the 31st of May. His other films for the year include Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video and Stree 2. Without an iota of doubt, it can be said that Stree 2 will not just emerge as the actor's biggest opener but also among the biggest box office openers of the year.

Have A Look At Rajkummar Rao's Biggest Theatrical Openers

Movie India Nett Opening Day Stree Rs 6.65 crores Judgementall Hai Kya Rs 4.50 crores Kai Po Che Rs 3.70 crores Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga Rs 2.85 crores Roohi Rs 2.75 crores Gangs Of Wasseypur 2 Rs 2.75 crores Srikanth Rs 2.25 crores Bareilly Ki Barfi Rs 2.20 crores

Watch the Srikanth Trailer

About Srikanth

Srikanth, directed by Tushar Hiranandani and starring Rajkummar Rao, Jyothika, Alaya F, Sharad Kelkar and others, is the extraordinary story of Indian industrialist Srikanth Bolla, who revolutionalized the Education System and Business System in India. He made sure that the differently-abled are not looked down upon, in any way.

Srikanth In Theatres

Srikanth plays at a theatre near you, now. You can book your tickets for the film from the box office or from online ticketing applications.

Have you watched Srikanth yet?

