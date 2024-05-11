Throwback: When Salman Khan, Sivakarthikeyan wished each other for their films Dabangg 3 and Hero

Salman Khan and Sivakarthikeyan are two of the leading actors in Hindi and Tamil cinema, respectively, who have managed to present various hit films over the years. But did you know that both of them had come together once to wish the best for their then-upcoming releases, Dabangg 3 and Hero?

Yes, both actors had made a special video wishing the best for their films, with Salman even releasing the teaser of Hero. Sivakarthikeyan started the video by referring to the Dabangg actor as the real hero and offering gratitude for his film’s release. While the former replied to SK’s kind words and called both their movies ‘our films’.

When Salman Khan and Sivakarthikeyan met each other before Dabangg 3 and Hero release

Back in 2019, KJR Productions bankrolled both films, Dabangg 3 starring Salman Khan and Sivakarthikeyan’s Hero, making it possible for the actors to feature together in this special video.

Khan's film, directed by Prabhu Deva, was the third installment in the Dabangg film series, following the story of the corrupt yet much-beloved cop, ASP Chulbul Pandey. The film, which opened to mixed reviews, also became one of the lowest-performing installments in the franchise. The film also had an ensemble cast of actors like Sudeepa, Sonakshi Sinha, Saiee Manjrekar, and many more in key roles. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

On the other hand, Hero, starring Sivakarthikeyan in the lead role, was a superhero film featuring an additional cast of actors like Arjun Sarja, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Ivana, and Abhay Deol in pivotal roles. The film tells the tale of Shakathi, who helps out a college student by exhibiting her invention at an educational fair, but things take a turn when they are accused of patent violation, with the former setting out to prove their innocence.

On the Workfront

Sivakarthikeyan is currently shooting for his upcoming film Amaran, starring alongside Sai Pallavi. The movie is a biopic based on the life of a martyred soldier, Major Mukund Varadarajan, directed by Rajkumar Periasamy. Moreover, the Remo actor is next set to star in a lead role for the tentatively titled movie SK23, directed by AR Murugadoss.

Interestingly, the director is also working with Salman Khan on his next film, Sikandar, which is expected to release in 2025.

ALSO READ: Throwback: Did you know Sai Pallavi once turned down fairness cream ad offer worth Rs 2 crore?