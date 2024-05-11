Did Taylor Swift Drop A Matty Healy Reference During Eras Tour Performance Of The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived? Here's What Fans Think

As Taylor Swift embarked on the European leg of her Eras Tour in Paris, fans were quick to decipher potential hidden messages within her performances. Particularly, during her rendition of The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived, a track rumored to allude to The 1975's frontman, Matty Healy, eagle-eyed fans observed intriguing parallels.

Taylor Swift's Tribute to Matty Healy?

During the performance of The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived, astute fans noticed striking resemblances between Swift's choreography and Healy's trademark stage presence. Swift's marching sequence and salute echoed Healy's own on-stage theatrics, prompting speculation of a deliberate nod. “Am I allowed to be ‘Taylor Swift marching with a marching band to ‘The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived’ to directly make fun of Matty Healey’ level of petty or no?” one fan said. “Taylor Swift marching during the smallest man who ever lived at the Eras concert in Paris and Matty Healy marching in love it if we made it,” one another fan on X alongside a side-by-side comparison of the two.

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Plan to Name Their Child After THIS Player; Engagement Scheduled for Next Year

A Closer Look at Swift's Production

Further scrutiny revealed nuanced similarities in lighting and set design between Swift's Eras Tour performance and The 1975's aesthetic. Fans drew comparisons, suggesting a deliberate homage or playful jab at Healy's style.

While rumors of Swift and Healy's romantic involvement have circulated for years, recent performances and lyrics from Swift's 'TTPD' album have reignited speculation. Despite Healy's public statements indicating limited engagement with Swift's music, insider sources suggest discomfort over renewed attention to their past relationship. As Swift's tour unfolds, fans remain eager to decode any further hints or messages embedded within her performances.

