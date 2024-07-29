Queen of Tears star Moon Tae Yu announces marriage to girlfriend on October 9

Queen of Tears famed Moon Tae Yu has just announced his marriage. Through his fan cafe, the actor confirmed that he is set to get married to his girlfriend on October 9. Though he didn’t reveal many details about the fall wedding, his heartfelt announcement letter bears proof of his emotions attached to the upcoming ceremony.

Moon Tae Yu announces marriage to girlfriend

On July 29, Moon Tae Yu took to his fan cafe and announced that he is ready to move forward with his life and thus will be getting married on October 9. He shared with fans that even though his girlfriend is not from the same field, she holds a special place in his heart.

Introducing the bride-to-be, the actor penned that she is someone who protected him during difficult times and extended her support and understanding whenever he felt anxious or sensitive about something.

Moon Tae Yu writes to fans addressing upcoming wedding

In his announcement letter, the actor further stated that he wanted to share the exciting news with the fans first. He also expressed his gratitude to everyone who has been with him since the beginning and since he joined the fan cafe in 2014.

He stated that he always dreamed of this day, the time when he would share his marriage plans with the fans. “Even as I write this, I feel nervous, excited”, The Interest of Love actor penned revealing how special this moment is.

In addition, he urged fans to understand the fact that he can’t reveal many details about the upcoming wedding. Instead, he expressed his utmost thankfulness and joy.

Who is Moon Tae Yu?

In 2007, Moon Tae Yu entered the entertainment field with a role in the popular musical Ladies and Gentleman. After he became a well-known face on the stage, he transitioned to the screen world.

Throughout his career, he appeared in many K-dramas including Doctor Detective, Hospital Playlist, Forecasting Love and Weather, The Interstet of Love, Celebrity, Queen of Tears, and more. The actor has also starred in a few big screen projects including A Taxi Driver, Boys of Tomorrow, and My Tutor Friend.

Congratulations to Moon Tae Yu on his new beginning!

