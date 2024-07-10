Kim Soo Hyun, Kim Ji Won’s Queen of Tears staff rewarded with 1 million KRW worth of gift cards after success

Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won's starrer Queen of Tears was a wild success, becoming one of the highest-rated K-dramas ever. Following the explosive popularity of the drama, fans hoped for a reward vacation for the cast and crew. However, the production team decided to express their gratitude for all of the crew members' hard work in a different way.

Queen of Tears' staff members receive 1 million KRW worth of reward

On July 10, Korean media outlet Top Star News reported that the staff members who worked on the set of Queen of Tears have been rewarded with 1 million KRW worth of gift certificates.

Some of the crew members have taken to Instagram to share pictures of the gift cards, expressing their gratitude toward the drama’s production company, Studio Dragon. In an online community, many staff members have posted about the impressive bonus they received instead of a reward vacation.

Netizens commented that although they wanted the team to have a reward vacation after the show’s great success, this bonus is also impressive. Additionally, fans pointed out that the gift certificates are from department stores that appeared in the drama.

Know more about Queen of Tears

Released on March 9, 2024, Queen of Tears is a romance drama that depicts the rollercoaster love story of a couple in their third year of marriage. Kim Soo Hyun, known as the highest-paid Korean actor headlines the drama as Baek Hyun Woo, the legal director of Queen’s Group.

Kim Ji Won stars as Hong Hae In, the chaebol heiress of the large conglomerate and known as the queen of department stores. Against all odds, she got married to Baek Hyun Woo, who comes from a contrasting background.

However, after marriage the dynamic of their relationship changes, and the two find themselves despising each other. The drama narrates their bittersweet romance as the two try to find the roots of their love again.

Penned by the screenwriter of Crash Landing on You, this drama was a wild success, becoming tvN’s highest-rated series ever. At the same time, Queen of Tears also topped Netflix’s list of the Top 10 Global Non-English shows upon its premiere in March.

