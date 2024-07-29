Happy Shin Se Kyung Day: Check out her top 5 riveting roles in historical dramas like Captivating the King, Arthdal Chronicles, more

Shin Se Kyung is a talented actress who kickstarted her career as a child artist. At the age of just eight, she made her silver screen debut, appearing on many TV shows and bagging roles in popular K-dramas. She landed her breakthrough role in 2009, playing the character of Seo Shin Ae’s older sister in High Kick! Through the Roof. In the following years, she cemented her name in showbiz as an outstanding performer with an array of complicated roles in many dramas and films.

Shin Se Kyung’s best period drama roles

On July 29, as the actress turns 33, let’s celebrate her birthday with a closer look at some of her best roles in historical dramas like Captivating the King, Arthdal Chronicles, and more.

Captivating the King

This 2024 sageuk drama depicts an intricate love story between a miserable king and a baduk player. Jo Jung Suk takes on the role of King Yi In, while Shin Se Kyung transforms into Kang Hee Soo, who would later steer the course of the story.

Their chance encounters fascinate the king in his royal yet lonely life. However, Kang Hee Soo enters his life with a vengeance. While styling close to the king, she looks for an opportunity to take her revenge.

Things change completely when the baduk player ends up falling in love with the king.

Shin Se Kyung as the beautiful Kang Hee Soo is a treat to viewers. Her meticulous ability to synchronize with the character adds a different essence to this drama set in the backdrop of the Qing Dynasty.

Arthdal Chronicles: The Sword of Aramun

In this jolting second season of Arthdal Chronicles, Shin Se Kyung stars as Tanya accompanying Lee Joong Gi starrer Eun Seom. Set eight years after the first season’s story, this drama shows the actress as the older version of Tanya, who was originally played by Kim Ji Won.

The plot revolves around a mythical land called Arth where the residents are constantly engulfed with power struggles. Amid all hardships, some manage to find love that gives them hope for tomorrow.

While many have criticized Shin Se Kyung’s performance as Tanya, It is to be noted that her role grew more layers than when Kim Ji Won originally played it.

Six Flying Dragons

Shin Se Kyung swiftly fits into any historical drama. In Six Flying Dragons, the actress plays the fierce character of Boon Yi. She is the only female dragon with an unprecedented spitfire. Despite her low social status, she never fails to question the rulers’ wrongdoings and seek justice when needed.

Maybe that’s why, the Boon Yi and Yi Bang Won (played by Yoo Ah In) romance comes too easily in the story.

The plot delves deeper into the beginning of the Joseon Dynasty in the Korean peninsula. With success and conflict combined with fictional and fantasy elements, Six Flying Dragons offers an engrossing storyline. In particular, Shin Se Kyung revives her career with this role. She personifies Boon Yi with much diligence and dignity, only subtly portraying her emotions with her eyes.

Rookie Historian Goo Hae Ryung

Co-starring Cha Eun Woo in Rookie Historian Goo Hae Ryung, Shin Se Kyung made her much-needed saeguk comeback in 2019. In this romance drama, she brings the titular character to life, a free-spirited scholar who harbors great ambitions.

After securing employment in the Joseon Royal Court, she comes across the opportunity to become a historian with the government.

Intrigued by the idea, Goo Hae Ryung doesn’t waste a breath to pursue it. Along her way, she crosses paths with Yi Rim, the real heir to the throne but indifferent towards political matters.

As the prince continues to work as an undercover romance novelist, his real-life love story also flourishes with the female historian. Shin Se Kyung not only embodies Goo Hae Ryung with much restraint, but she also delves deep into the intense emotions lurking inside the character.

Deep Rooted Tree

This is one of Shin Se Kyung’s earliest sageuk dramas which perfectly demonstrates her talents. In this Joseon drama, the actress takes on the role of Dam who was saved from slavery as a child by King Sejong’s wife. However, she blamed herself for the deaths of her fellows and families.

Growing up she becomes court lady So Yi. While living in agony, the guilt inside almost eats her up, thanks to her photographic memory that makes it impossible to forget. However, this gift comes into work when she becomes useful in the creation of Hangul.

Throughout her career, spanning decades, Shin Se Kyung demonstrated her outstanding acting skills many times. Though, she is most familiar with period pieces, her portfolio filled with many other genres equally presents her talent to fit in anywhere.

On this special day, we wish Shin Se Kyung a very happy birthday!