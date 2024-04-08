Queen of Tears went on to become the third highest-rated K-drama on the South Korean network, tvN. The show garnered phenomenal ratings with the release of the latest episode during the weekend. Previously, the spot was taken by the 2015 series, Reply 1988, starring Hyeri and Ryu Jun Yeol.

Queen of Tears has become the third highest-rated K-drama on tvN

On April 7, 2024, the new episode of Queen of Tears was released, which has received the highest rating among all other episodes yet. The K-drama scored an average of 19.0 percent nationwide, according to Nielsen Korea. Moreover, it became the most-watched show of the day among anything that aired on that day. The show has managed to take over one of the most popular K-dramas of all time, Reply 1988. The achievement is an astonishing feat, as receiving a double-digit rating is not an easy task in the K-drama world due to stiff competition.

Additionally, Queen of Tears is behind only two shows, which are Gong Yoo, Lee Dong Wook, and Kim Go Eun starrer Goblin (Guardian: The Lonely and Great God) and Crash Landing On You, starring Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin. Both shows have reached the mark of 20 percent rating, making it two of the most popular K-dramas in history. Moreover, the latest K-drama, Beauty, and Mr. Romantic, scored a 16.0 percent rating on the same night. Another series from tvN titled Hide received an average rating of 5.0 percent for its latest episode.

More about Queen of Tears

Queen of Tears is a South Korean drama starring Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won as the lead couple. The cast ensemble also includes Kwak Dong Yeon, Park Sung Hoon, Yoon Bomi, Lee Joo Bin, and more. It follows a plot where a chaebol heiress falls in love with an ordinary employee of her company. However, due to their contrasting upbringings and economic backgrounds, their marriage faces a lot of issues. But after she is diagnosed with a rare brain tumor, the relationship begins to rekindle.

Directed by Jang Young Woo and Kim Hee Won, the show is scheduled for 16 episodes in total. Every episode airs every Saturday and Sunday at 21:10 KST.

ALSO READ: Queen of Tears with Kim Ji Won-Kim Soo Hyun becomes most watched on Saturday; Hide achieves highest viewership ratings yet