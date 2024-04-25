Kim Ji Won and Kim Soo Hyun's Queen of Tears' finale episodes to get longer runtime; Know more

Queen of Tears' finale episodes will be airing this weekend and fans eagerly look forward to their release as they wait to see the ending unfold. The last episode ended on a high note, creating curiosity for the upcoming episodes. The drama will be getting extended finale episodes so that the story can be neatly wrapped up. Here are the details.

Queen of Tears' finale episodes to get longer runtime

On April 23, tvN announced that Queen of Tears starring Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won would start airing 10 minutes earlier than usual timing, hinting at a longer runtime. The drama will also be airing two special episodes after the finale which will be airing on May 4 and 5. The actors will be answering fan questions and reading witty comments from fans.

More about Queen of Tears

Queen of Tears premiered on March 9 and is streaming on Netflix. New episodes air every Saturday and Sunday.

The screenplay of Queen of Tears is written by Park Ji Eun who is acclaimed for her work on successful dramas like Crash Landing on You, The Legend of the Blue Sea and My Love From the Star, among others. Directing the series are Kim Hee Won, known for Vincenzo, Crowned Clown, Little Women; and Jang Young Woo, known for Bulgasal, Entourage and more.

Kim Soo Hyun, Kim Ji Won, Park Sung Hoon, and Kwak Dong Yeon star in the business romance drama The Queen of Tears. Baek Hyun Woo is the legal director of Queens Group, while Hong Hae In is the chaebol heiress. Despite challenges, they marry but grow apart over time. A pivotal incident prompts them to rekindle their lost love. But things aren't easy for them as they are surrounded by family and business politics.

