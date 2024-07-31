Queen Woo FIRST LOOK: Ji Chang Wook warns Jeon Jong Seo on future turmoil and asks her to protect own self in teaser

Queen Woo is a much-anticipated historical drama which is based on the life of Queen Woo who became the first woman in history to become Queen twice. The Queen was born in 160 AD and the drama strives to tell her story. Fans eagerly await the release of the drama as the amazing star cast including Jeon Jong Seo, Ji Chang Wook, Kim Mu Yeol and more come together for this period political piece.

Queen Woo first teaser featuring Jeon Jong Seo, Ji Chang Wook, Lee Soo Hyuk and more

On July 31, TVING finally dropped the teaser for their upcoming drama Queen Woo. The teaser gives a glimpse of the tone and feel of the drama. The short video included a montage from various parts of the drama including scenes from war, coronation and more. Ji Chang Wook, who plays King Gogukcheon warns his queen, played by Jeon Jong Seo, to protect herself on her own. Watch the teaser below.

Queen Woo release date and more details

Queen Woo is scheduled to premiere on August 29. The drama will include 8 episodes in total and will be streaming on TVING. An international premiere is yet to be announced.

The main cast includes Jeon Jong Seo, Ji Chang Wook, Kim Mu Yeol, Jung Yoo Mi, Lee Soo Hyuk, and Park Ji Hwan. Jung Se Kyo has directed this series. He is also known for the 2020 film Oh! My Gran. Lee Byeong Hak wrote the screenplay for Queen Woo.

