Red Balloon fame Seo Ji Hye to make cameo in Love Next Door as Jung Hae In's former love interest; Report

According to a report by K-media outlet Joy News 24, actress Seo Ji Hye is set to make a captivating cameo in the hit drama Love Next Door. Seo Ji Hye, renowned for her role in K-dramas like Red Balloon, Crash Landing on You, and more will portray Jang Tae Hee, the former love interest of Choi Seung Hyo, played by Jung Hae In. This marks a highly anticipated reunion between Seo Ji Hye and Jung Hae In, who previously worked together on the 2016 SBS drama Yeah, That’s How It Is.

In Love Next Door, Seo Ji Hye’s character Jang Tae Hee will add a layer of emotional complexity to the already engaging narrative. The drama, which airs on tvN, revolves around the intricate relationship dynamics in a neighborhood setting. It stars Jung So Min as a devoted woman trying to rebuild her life and Jung Hae In as Choi Seung Hyo, a man who embodies the darker aspects of her past. Seo Ji Hye’s appearance is expected to bring additional depth and nostalgia to the storyline, enriching the characters' backstories and interactions.

Reportedly, the filming for Seo Ji Hye’s cameo has already been completed, and her role is set to create a significant impact in the series. Love Next Door has already captivated fans with its blend of heartfelt romance and dynamic storytelling. The drama, which began airing on August 17, has gathered audiences with its mix of humor, empathy, and relatable characters. The chemistry between Jung Hae In and Jung So Min, as they navigate their characters’ past and present, has been particularly praised for its authenticity and charm.

The show has quickly garnered attention, ranking 2nd on the TV-OTT integrated chart for the third week of August according to Good Data Corporation’s FUNdex platform. Additionally, it has achieved notable global success, entering Netflix's Global TOP 10 Series (Non-English) category, where it secured 5th place with 1.1 million viewers and 2.7 million viewing hours between August 12 and August 18.

The strong performances by the cast, including Kim Ji Eun, Yoon Ji On, Park Ji Young, and others, have contributed to the show's widespread acclaim. As Seo Ji Hye makes her return to the screen, fans eagerly await to see how her character will influence the unfolding drama in Love Next Door.

