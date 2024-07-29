I, The Executioner Trailer OUT: Hwang Jung Min and Jung Hae In set to ignite action in long-awaited Veteran sequel; Watch

The trailer for I, The Executioner, the highly anticipated sequel to 2015’s blockbuster Veteran, has just dropped, promising explosive action and thrilling suspense. Directed by Ryoo Seung Wan, the film sees Hwang Jung Min now joined by Jung Hae In, the film is set to hit theaters on September 13.

Trailer for Hwang Jung Min and Jung Hae In’s I, The Executioner released

On July 29, the teaser trailer for the highly anticipated sequel to the 2015 hit Veteran, titled I, The Executioner, was unveiled, igniting excitement among fans of the action-crime genre. Directed by Ryoo Seung Wan, renowned for his work on The Battleship Island and Escape from Mogadishu, the sequel continues the riveting story of detective Seo Do Chul, played by Hwang Jung Min, now joined by Jung Hae In as detective Park Sun Woo.

The trailer promises high-octane thrills with its gripping action sequences and dramatic flair. It opens with a tense declaration from Seo Do Chul, who says, “Didn’t I tell you not to live a life of crime?” The scenes that follow showcase Jung Hae In's impressive range, hinting at a fresh and exciting dynamic in the series.

Watch the full trailer here:

Nine years after the original Veteran, which garnered 13.41 million viewers, I, The Executioner is set to bring a new edge to the action-crime genre. The film explores themes of societal distrust and crime driven by flawed values. Having premiered globally at the 77th Cannes International Film Festival to positive reviews, it will hit theaters on September 13, promising an electrifying cinematic experience.

More about the Veteran series

The Veteran series, launched with the blockbuster 2015 film directed by Ryoo Seung Wan, is a high-octane action-comedy that captivated audiences with its riveting storyline and charismatic cast.

Veteran follows the relentless detective Seo Do Cheol, portrayed by Hwang Jung Min, as he takes on a corrupt chaebol heir, Jo Tae Oh, played by Yoo Ah In. The film's blend of thrilling action and sharp humor led it to become one of South Korea's top-grossing films, with over 13 million admissions.

Meanwhile, the sequel, I, the Executioner, continues the saga with Hwang Jung Min reprising his role and Jung Hae In stepping in as a new detective. Earning a standing ovation at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival, it promises to deliver fresh excitement and drama, continuing the legacy of its predecessor.

