Stray Kids, the popular K-pop group, is all set to make their comeback with a brand new album titled ATE. The group has released the music video teaser for the main track from the record, Chk Chk Boom, creating anticipation among fans. Furthermore, the group has also announced an upcoming world tour to be held across various cities.

Stray Kids has released the music video teaser for Chk Chk Boom

On July 13, 2024, Stray Kids released the music video teaser for the lead single Chk Chk Boom from the upcoming full studio album ATE. The short snippet opens with the members situated in various locations as they mysteriously plan for a secret mission.

With Felix singing ‘chik chik boom’ the fast-paced beat of the song begins, and everyone gathers at the last frame in a synchronized formation.

Previously, various teaser images and videos have been released, providing a glimpse of the concept of the album. The tracklist of the album has also been released, and it consists of eight songs in total, including the main song. Apart from Chk Chk Boom, the B-side tracks include Mountains, JJAM, I Like It, Runners, 또 다시 밤 (twilight), Stray Kids, and Chk Chk Boom (Festival Ver.).

The album is set to be released on July 19, 2024, along with the music video for the title track. Moreover, the group has also announced another world tour and the first show will kick off on August 24, 2024, in Seoul, South Korea.

Advertisement

More about Stray Kids

Formed by JYP Entertainment, Stray Kids is comprised of eight members, which include Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin, and I.N. The members of the group were selected from the survival show with the same name as the group, organized by the company. However, the group soared to popularity with the release of the song God’s Menu from their first studio album, Go Live.

Additionally, the group released a single titled Lose My Breath featuring Charlie Puth in 2024. It was the group's first comeback since the release of their eighth EP, Rock-Star, on November 10, 2024. Moreover, they are set to headline Lollapalooza in Chicago in August 2024, BST Hyde Park in London in July 2024, and they recently performed at I-Days in Milan.

ALSO READ: ENHYPEN shatters their first week sales record in a single day with comeback album ROMANCE: UNTOLD