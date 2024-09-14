Red Velvet's Yeri and Lee Eun Saem led highschool thriller Bitch X Rich likely to return with season 2; Report

Fans of the high-stakes K-drama Bitch X Rich are in for a treat as reports suggest that the show is gearing up for a highly anticipated second season. According to exclusive details from a K-media outlet, Sports Seoul, the production for season 2 of the show is officially underway, and the casting lineup is already shaping up. It appears that the majority of the main cast from the debut season, including Red Velvet’s Yeri, Lee Eun Saem, and Lee Jong Hyuk, is positively considering returning to reprise their roles.

The drama, which originally aired from May 31 to June 28, 2023, on Wavve and Netflix, captivated viewers with its intense plot and complex character dynamics. Set in the elite world of Chungdam International High School, the series followed Kim Hye In (Lee Eun Saem), a transfer student who witnessed a murder and found herself entangled with Baek Je Na (Yeri), the prime suspect and reigning queen of the school. The narrative pitted Hye In’s struggle for survival against Je Na’s power play, which led to a gripping psychological battle.

Season 1 concluded with the downfall of the villain Oh Shi Eun, which left the once unassailable hierarchy at Cheongdam International High School in disarray. As Season 2 unfolds, the power dynamics at the school are expected to shift dramatically. Hye In, now the sole member of Diamond 6 from a disadvantaged background, is likely to face new challenges as she navigates her precarious position amidst the chaos.

Je Na’s world meanwhile is supposedly under threat with the collapse of the succession structure and growing suspicions surrounding her. On the other hand, Kim Hae In might return, driven by a desire for revenge while Seo Do Eon grapples with disillusionment over his perceived love, Min Yul Hee faces her own brand of discontent, Park Woo Jin battles selfishness and inferiority, and Lee So Mang might emerge as an unexpected mastermind.

Adding to the intrigue, a new powerful character is in talks to be introduced, stirring up even more drama and upheaval. As the new season progresses, the central figures; Hye In and Je Na are likely to be tested once again. Will they stick to their old patterns, or will they forge new paths in the face of evolving challenges?

As of now, neither Wavve nor the actors’ agencies have confirmed the report yet, but fans are already buzzing with excitement for what promises to be another riveting chapter in the Bitch X Rich saga.

