Jung Hae In, Jung So Min’s Love Next Door records new all-time high ratings; Beauty and Mr. Romantic climbs 20 percent higher

Love Next Door starring Jung Hae In and Jung So Min has scored a new record viewership, while Im Soo Hyang and Ji Hyun Woo’s Beauty and Mr. Romantic also earned its highest ratings yet on the latest episode. Meanwhile, Cinderella at 2 AM, DNA Lover, and Romance in the House have also witnessed a rise in their latest ratings.

On August 25, Love Next Door achieved a new all-time high with its fourth episode released Sunday at 9:20 PM KST. According to Nielsen Korea, the drama claimed first place in its time slot with a 6.6 percent nationwide average ratings. The next episode of the Jung Hae In and Jung So Min starrer will arrive on August 31 at 9:20 PM KST on tvN. Global viewers can catch up on the show on Netflix.

Meanwhile, the KBS drama Beauty and Mr. Romantic starring Im Soo Hyang and Ji Hyun Woo soared past the 20 percent mark for the first time. The latest episode of the ongoing rom-com earned a 20.5 percent average nationwide viewership rating. Not only did it set a new personal record but now continues to dominate as the most-watched drama of this week.

At the same time, the drama also recorded an average of 3.7 percent among the key demographic of viewers ages 20 to 49, scoring the highest ratings yet in this category. Beauty and Mr. Romantic airs every Sunday and Saturday on KBS2 TV.

Meanwhile, Channel A’s new drama Cinderllea at 2 AM starring Moon Sang Min and Shin Hyun Bin witnessed a rise in their second episode, scoring a 0.8 percent average nationwide rating. This Saturday-Sunday drama airs at 9:00 PM KST on Coupang Play and 9:20 PM KST on Channel A.

On the other hand, TV Chosun’s DNA Lover managed to maintain its average nationwide ratings of 0.8 percent on its fourth episode.

Finally, SHINee’s Minho, Ji Jin Hee, and Son Na Eun starrer Romance in the House wrapped up its first half’s premiere with a rise in ratings. The drama’s sixth episode climbed to 5.2 percent average nationwide viewership.

