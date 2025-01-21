‘I don’t want…’: Song Hye Kyo on picking Dark Nuns over love story; reveals learning to smoke for role

Song Hye Kyo, the popular South Korean actress is all set to appear in the occult horror movie, Dark Nuns. She has recently revealed the reason for choosing the project over another love story. The plot of the movie follows two nuns who take it upon themselves to save a boy possessed by an evil spirit.

On January 20, 2025, Song Hye Kyo appeared at the press screening of Dark Nuns alongside Jeon Yeo Been. When asked why she chose an occult horror movie, she expressed her desire to do something different. She said, "After finishing The Glory, I didn’t want to go back to a love story." Instead, she explored scripts across various genres. When she came across the script for Dark Nuns, its challenges captivated her. The opportunity to discover a new side of herself intrigued her, ultimately influencing her decision to take on the role.

Moreover, Song Hye Kyo also shared how she prepared for her role in the movie. She revealed that she doesn’t smoke in real life but practiced for six months before filming began to ensure her performance appeared authentic on screen.

Dark Nuns is the second part of the legendary movie The Priests, starring Kang Dong Won, which was released back in 2015. The story tells the gripping story of Hee Joon, a young boy possessed by an evil spirit, and his relentless efforts to save him. Sister Junia, determined to rescue Hee Joon, embarks on a perilous journey, joined by Sister Michaela, who offers her support despite the chaos surrounding them.

While Father Paolo, a psychiatrist, believes that medical intervention holds the key to curing Hee Joon, Father Andrea takes a different approach, performing exorcisms in a desperate bid to rid the boy of the dark force. Together, they navigate a battle of faith, science, and willpower in their fight against evil.

Song Hye Kyo steps into the role of Sister Junia, joined by Jeon Yeo Been as Sister Michaela, Lee Jin Wook as Father Paolo, and Moon Woo Jin as Hee Joon. The upcoming film is set to be released on January 24, 2025.

