Extraordinary Attorney Woo’s Baek Ji Won to join Ji Jin Hee and Lee Kyu Hyung in upcoming sitcom Kick Kick Kick

Baek Ji Won, a talented actress known for starring in many popular K-dramas is now gearing up for her next project. As per recent reports, she has been cast as one of the leads for the upcoming sitcom Kick Kick Kick. Previously, Ji Jin Hee and Lee Kyu Hyung were reported to be a part of this exciting project.

On September 10, Korean media outlet News 1 reported that Baek Ji Won will appear in the upcoming sitcom Kick Kick Kick (literal translation). She will play the self-titled role of a therapist who is suffering from the pain of her past relationship.

Kick Kick Kick is an upcoming situation comedy that will depict the story of an actor who lost his fame and a once-popular entertainment PD, who is now operating his own content production.

Romance in the House’s Ji Jin Hee will reportedly take on a self-titled role. He will play a washed-up actor who is trying to revive his dying career. Joining him is Uncle Samsik’s Lee Kyu Hyung. He is set to portray PD Jo Young Sik, who dreams of becoming popular once again.

Baek Ji Won’s self-titled character also witnesses a major change in her life after joining the Kick Kick Kick production company as a therapist. She is expected to add depth to the narrative as a key character who drives the episodes with PD Jo Young Sik.

With this stellar cast ensemble, Kick Kick Kick is now slated to begin filming in the second half of the year.

Baek Ji Won is a talented Korean actress whose prolific career spans almost three decades. Having made her acting debut in 1996’s play My father got cancer, she soon ventured into on-screen projects with the 2003 film If You Were Me.

She bagged her first TV drama role in How Long I’ve Kissed (2012). In the following years, she continued to build her filmography with A Beautiful Mind (2016), Fight for My Way (2017), Encounter (2018), The Fiery Priest (2019), Be Melodramatic (2019), Once Again (2020), Racket Boys (2021), Snowdrop (2021), Cheer Up (2022), Goodbye Earth (2024), Connection (2024), and more.

