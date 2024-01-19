RIIZE sparks debate after interaction with fan content supposedly mocking BLACKPINK’s Rosé
RIIZE’s official account was recently spotted interacting with content supposedly mocking BLACKPINK’s Rosé. Fans are now expressing their views on the same, sparking a debate.
RIIZE is making headlines for interaction with content supposedly mocking BLACKPINK’s Rosé
RIIZE was named Rookie of the Year at the 33rd Seoul Music Awards
RIIZE’s recent interaction with a fan account has ignited discussions online. RIIZE is known for its frequent activity on the social media platform TikTok, frequently engaging with videos related to them or where they are tagged. It is widely speculated that Anton is responsible for these comments, given that they are typically in English, and he has nearly confirmed his role as the group's "social media manager."
RIIZE comment on post supposedly mocking BLACKPINK’s Rosé
Recently, the official RIIZE account left a comment on a video where a fan imitated BLACKPINK's Rosé. The female singer is renowned for her distinct singing voice, with many artists praising her vocal color and tone. The TikTok influencer @moh.ans shared multiple videos mimicking Rosé's singing style. In his latest impersonation, he sang RIIZE's songs Get A Guitar, Talk Saxy, and Love 119 in his interpretation of Rosé's voice.
In response to the video, the RIIZE official account commented, expressing gratitude with, "Oh thank you sunbaenim." Some individuals perceived the video content as mocking Rosé, suggesting that RIIZE should refrain from commenting on such videos. Conversely, others defended RIIZE, arguing that they might not be aware of any potential ill intentions behind the video, especially since the creator identified as a BLACKPINK fan on their account. The user explicitly stated that none of their impersonations were intended to be "hateful."
Fans reaction and more details about the super rookie group RIIZE
After seeing RIIZE interacting, fans quickly started showing discomfort toward the interaction. One fan wrote, “to the blinks that wanted to defend him and say it’s for jokes, for years this tiktoker has been making these types of vids and antis have used them against rosé & mocked her + he never cared about the hate she was receiving cause of it.”
Another fan wrote, “why would the official K-pop group account comment on a video of a man making fun of rosé? very strange behaviour.”
RIIZE since their debut in September of the preceding year, the sensational rookie group under SM Entertainment, has rapidly gained prominence. Their extraordinary ascent in the music scene is highlighted by notable accomplishments, such as claiming the #1 position on iTunes Top Songs Charts in seven regions and securing a spot within the Top 10 in 20 regions worldwide. RIIZE has set itself apart through authenticity and relatability, establishing a sincere connection with its expanding fanbase. The group's name, a blend of "rise" and "realize," encapsulates their journey of growth, success, and unity as they navigate the competitive landscape of the K-Pop industry.
