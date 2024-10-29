When Red Velvet’s Irene 'collapsed' on stage while hosting with Park Bo Gum shocking him; Watch

Remember those April Fool’s days at school? Our friends used to have the most bizarre pranks up on their levees, well Irene is no less. The Red Velvet member once caught Park Bo Gum completely off guard with her prank and the actor was utterly confused about the situation.

Back in 2016, Irene decided to celebrate April Fool's Day. As she appeared with Park Bo Gum for their host activities on Music Bank, the Red Velvet member got ready. On the livestream, she suddenly collapsed and stayed like that for a while.

Her co-MC didn’t know what to do and tried to help her stand up. After a few seconds, Irene got up herself and turned out she wasn’t really sick or hurt. She laughed out loud and Park Bo Gum was just completely confused at first, then he froze for a moment and looked at her.

“I couldn’t prank too much,” Irene said revealing that it was just her way of celebrating April Fool’s Day. At that moment, Bogum looked extremely flustered as he really thought something happened to her.

Watch the video here:

Irene is the eldest member and the leader of the popular girl group Red Velvet. In 2014, she kickstarted her K-pop journey with this group and soon rose to popularity. She is also a part of the group’s sub-unit with Seulgi.

Advertisement

She is reported to be making her solo debut soon. Apart from her vocal prowess, she is also known for her unique and mature aura, charming visuals, and presence of mind.

Park Bo Gum is a popular actor who is known for taking on ‘next door boy’ roles. In 2011, he made his acting debut with a supporting role in the thriller film Blind. In the following years, he continued to build his filmography before landing his breakthrough. He became a household name after bagging one of the male lead roles in tvN’s hit drama Reply 1988 (2015).

Apart from this slice-of-life series, he is also known for Love in the Moonlight, Record of Youth, Wonderland, and more. Soon, he will be seen in two more K-dramas - Good Boy and When Life Gives You Tangerine.

ALSO READ: Court rejects Min Hee Jin's injunction appeal to be reinstated as ADOR CEO; to continue as internal director only