BTS’ V said to have reached out to Min Hee Jin amid recent controversy involving HYBE, wished on her birthday

Min Hee Jin, the former CEO of ADOR, has been involved in controversy with HYBE for the last few months. During her appearance on a YouTube talk show, she revealed that BTS’ V had reached out to her amid his ongoing military service. She reflected on how the K-pop star contacted her and asked about her well-being during these difficult times.

On October 29, 2024, ADOR’s former CEO, Min Hee Jin, appeared as a guest on music critic Kim Young Dae’s YouTube channel, School of Music with Kim Young Dae, where she discussed the controversy involving HYBE. She also shared that BTS’ V, or Kim Taehyung, occasionally calls her from the military, describing him as “cheerful and lively.” She added, “Even when I was going through a tough time, he called with his usual bright tone, asking, ‘You’re okay, right?’ He told me he was worried about the timing of his calls, and I really appreciated his concern.”

Min Hee Jin revealed that Taehyung texted her at dawn on her birthday, even from the military, which left a lasting impression. She described the K-pop idol as a warm-hearted person and expressed how deeply his gestures touched her. Reflecting on the advice she gave him, she shared that he had asked if it was appropriate for her to reveal her true self so openly to the world. In response, she explained that she had simply been honest with him.

Earlier today, the Seoul Central District Court dismissed Min Hee Jin’s injunction to be reinstated as ADOR’s CEO. In response, HYBE expressed appreciation for the court’s decision, stating, “We are grateful for the court’s wise judgment and will focus on normalizing ADOR’s operations and supporting our artists.”

However, the former CEO’s team voiced dissatisfaction, arguing that the shareholder agreement is still valid and calling on HYBE to restore her to the CEO position. Her representatives hinted at the possibility of taking further action to pursue her rights if she is not reinstated.

