Takashi Juri from the South Korean girl group Rocket Punch has decided to part ways with the band. Moreover, she will also be leaving Woolim Entertainment, the company she had been signed under since the group’s debut. The announcement was made through an elaborate statement by the company.

On May 24, 2024, Woolim Entertainment posted a statement where they revealed that Takahashi Juri from Rocket Punch will no longer be part of the group. Moreover, she will also be leaving the company and carrying on with her solo ventures elsewhere. In the statement, the company acknowledges the fans for the support and love they have given to the group and the artist throughout her tenure.

Moreover, they also address that since Takahashi is the only foreign member of the group, she has decided not to renew her contract and will be parting ways with the management. They added that Rocket Punch will continue as a five-member group and asked the fans to await their comeback. The statement also says that the decision for the artist to part ways with the company was mutual and wishes her the best for future ventures.

More about Takahashi Juri and Rocket Punch

Rocket Punch is a five-member group formed by Woolim Entertainment in 2019. The members of the group include Yeonhee, Suyun, Yunkyoung, Sohee and Dahyun. They made their debut with the extended play Pink Punch along with the music video for the title track, Bim Bam Bum. Subsequently, the group released their albums Red Punch and Blue Punch.

In 2011, Takahashi Juri’s journey into the spotlight began with her casting as an AKB48 12th-generation trainee, a pivotal moment that set her on a path to stardom. In March 2012, she was introduced to the public as part of AKB48 Team 4. However, it was in 2018 that her presence truly crossed borders, captivating audiences in Korea with her appearance on the reality competition show Mnet’s survival show Produce 48, for which she gained recognition.

