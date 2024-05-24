TWICE’s Nayeon is gearing up for her first-ever solo comeback with a brand new album. However, the artist has released a snippet of the title track, creating anticipation among fans. Moreover, she is making her comeback after 2 years since the release of her last album.

TWICE's Nayeon releases snippet for title track ABCD

On May 24, 2024, Nayeon released a sneak peek of the title track from her upcoming solo album. Titled ABCD, the track is in the pop genre and has an upbeat tone, which creates a certain curiosity among fans. Previously, the artist also released an album teaser, providing a glimpse of the concept.

Earlier, the artist released the tracklist for her upcoming solo album, which will consist of a total of seven tracks, including the title track, ABCD. The B-side tracks include Butterflies, Heaven, Magic, HalliGalli, Something and Count It. She is also collaborating with several artists, including Sam Kim and Julie from Kiss of Life. Furthermore, Lee Chan Hyuk from AKMU has been credited as the producer of the track HalliGalli.

J.Y. Park has also contributed to the lyrics for the main song, ABCD. Composers Pdogg and GHSTLOOP are also involved in the track, among others. Moreover, singer-songwriter SOLE has solely written the track Count It from the album. The album is set to be released on June 14, 2024.

More about TWICE's Nayeon

Nayeon made her debut as a member of TWICE in the year 2016 alongside Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu. Formed by JYP Entertainment, the group made their debut with the album The Story Begins. The artist is returning with a solo album two years after her first mini, IM NAYEON, released in June 2022, along with the title track Pop!

Furthermore, Nayeon is also set to perform at the Waterbomb festival in Seoul, South Korea, on July 7, 2024. It is expected that the singer will perform the songs from her upcoming new album as well. Further information about the new album will be released soon. Are you excited for the new album?