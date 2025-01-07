Roh Jeong Eui finds her 'one' among Lee Chae Min, Jo Joon Young, and Jo Ah Rang in teen romance drama Bunny and Her Boys; watch teaser

Based on the Kakao webtoon of the same name, Bunny and Her Boys includes heart-fluttering romance between university students. Helmed by director Kim Ji Hoon, this MBC drama is set to release in the middle of this year.

About Bunny and Her Boys

In this teen romance K-drama, Ban Hee Jin or Bunny (Roh Jeong Eui) is a top student of Yein University, who wants to be an example to others by dating a guy for his personality and not for his looks. However, the experience does not go well and she ends with a heartbreak. Since then she makes a promise to herself that she is going to date only good-looking men henceforth.

Thinking of herself as unlucky in love, she suddenly finds herself amidst several handsome men, Hwang Jae Yeol (Lee Chae Min), Cha Ji Won (Jo Joon Young) and Jo Ah Rang (Kim Hyun Jin), who also possess good personalities. Love, laughter and heartbreak follow as she tries to find her true love in one of them.

Watch the teaser of Bunny and Her Boys here:

In the drama, Lee Chae Min plays Hwang Jae Yeol, a standout student from the Visual Design Department at Yein University. Jo Joon Young stars as Cha Ji Won, a top student in the elite 0.1 percent who comes from a wealthy family, has good looks, intelligence as well as charisma. MBC announced the cast of the drama with a social media post in September last year. Anticipation of the disclosing of its release date has been going on ever since.

Lee Chae Min and Roh Jeong Eui's steaming chemistry was already seen in their last drama, Hierarchy and she also appeared with Jo Joon Young in Dear.M. It will be interesting to see Roh Jeong Eui's on-screen chemistry with her former co-stars in a university romance set-up in Bunny and Her Boys.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: GOT7’s Jinyoung, Roh Jeong Eui confirmed to star in new mystery romance series The Witch; K-drama shares broadcast plans