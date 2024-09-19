Lee Chae Min, Roh Jeong Eui, and Jo Joon Young to lead exciting webtoon-based drama Bunny and Her Boys

Lee Chae Min, Roh Jeong Eui, and Jo Joon Young are set to star in an exciting new drama! Based on a popular webtoon, Bunny and Her Boys (working title) takes place at a university and follows Ban Hee Jin’s journey of self-discovery. After facing heartbreak from a disastrous first love, she unexpectedly finds herself surrounded by charming men, leading to new adventures.

Roh Jeong Eui stars as Ban Hee Jin, affectionately known as Bunny. A top student in the sculpture department at Yein University, Bunny shines both academically and socially. However, her journey takes a turn when her first romance ends in heartbreak, earning her the label of a “love fool.” As a variety of charming men enter her life, Bunny’s romantic challenges only grow. Fans are eagerly anticipating how Roh Jeong Eui will bring Bunny’s story to life and whether she will ultimately find love.

Lee Chae Min plays Hwang Jae Yeol, a standout student from the Visual Design Department at Yein University. As a department representative with aspirations of becoming an art director, he enjoys the support of his classmates and peers. Known for his ability to stand up for the strong while showing compassion for the weak, Hwang Jae Yeol embodies a blend of strength and kindness. Lee Chae Min’s portrayal of this character is sure to captivate audiences with his magnetic charm.

Jo Joon Young stars as Cha Ji Won, a top student in the elite 0.1 percent who appears to have it all. As the grandson of a wealthy family, he possesses striking looks, intelligence, and charisma, embodying the classic romantic hero. Jo Joon Young’s portrayal of this idealized campus figure, representing the aspirations of many freshmen, is generating significant interest among fans. This webtoon based K-drama Bunny and Her Boys is set to premiere in the first half of 2025 on MBC.

Lee Chae Min and Roh Jeong Eui previously collaborated in the Netflix series Hierarchy as leads. This passionate high-teen drama is filled with love and jealousy, exploring the story of transfer students with secrets who enter Jooshin High School, where the top 0.01 percent of students hold all the power.

Roh Jeong Eui played Jung Jae Yi, the daughter of the powerful Jaeyool Group and the reigning queen of Jooshin High School. Beneath her icy facade, her vacant gaze sparks curiosity about the secrets she hides. Enter Kang Ha (Lee Chae Min), an enigmatic transfer student who shakes up the strict hierarchy at Jooshin High. His contrasting tie color among the upper-class students subtly hints at his place within the school’s social order, setting the stage for a captivating clash of characters.

