GOT7’s Jinyoung, Roh Jeong Eui confirmed to star in new mystery romance series The Witch; K-drama shares broadcast plans

GOT7’s Jinyoung and Roh Jeong Eui are set to return on screens with the new drama The Witch. On August 27, it was confirmed that Jinyoung and Roh Jeong Eui will star in this mystery romance series. The Witch is scheduled to premiere as a Saturday-Sunday drama in the first half of 2025 on Channel A.

Based on Kang Full’s webtoon, the author of another webtoon-based K-drama Moving, The Witch is a mystery romance that tells the story of a woman branded as the “witch.” After all the men who loved her died, she was driven out of her village. The drama follows a man who falls for her and is determined to rescue her from this mysterious cycle of death.

GOT7’s Jinyoung will portray Dong Jin, a highly esteemed data miner in the industry. To prove that the woman he loves, Mi Jung, is not a witch, he transfers to the department of statistics. After graduating, he unexpectedly reunites with Mi Jung after 10 years. Determined to help her escape her troubled fate, he sets out to uncover a pattern behind the misfortune that plagues her.

Roh Jeong Eui will star as Mi Jung, a mysterious woman who has withdrawn from the world after being labeled a “witch.” Since childhood, Mi Jung has been surrounded by bizarre events, and the men who fell for her either suffered or died. Though she isolates herself, convinced that her presence is cursed, she yearns to experience life beyond her seclusion. The Witch will premiere on Channel A in 2025.

Jinyoung, also a member of the popular group GOT7, continues to balance his acting career with his role in the band and as a solo artist. GOT7, consisting of Jay B, Mark, Jackson, Jinyoung, Youngjae, BamBam, and Yugyeom, has recently made headlines with exciting news for their dedicated fans. The group has renewed all trademark rights until 2034, bringing immense joy to Ahgases, their loyal supporters. This move underscores the group's strong connection and commitment to their fans, even after leaving JYP Entertainment in January 2021.

On May 12, 2022, the trademark rights for their music, performances, and other aspects were officially transferred to the seven members of GOT7: Lim Jaebeom, Park Jinyoung, Choi Youngjae, Kim Yugyeom, Tuan, Mark Yien, Jackson Wang, and Kunpimook Bhuwakul. This pivotal move marks a new chapter for the K-pop sensation, strengthening their unity and ensuring that the name GOT7 continues to represent excellence for years to come.

