NCT’s Jaehyun and Lee Chae Min’s K-drama I Trust You halts production; check official statement

NCT’s Jaehyun and Lee Chae Min were all set to star in an upcoming K-drama titled I Trust You. However, the production of the show has been halted indefinitely. The statement by the team reveals that due to investment delays, the show has been postponed. Moreover, this project would have been Jaehyun’s last before his enlistment in the military.

On October 16, 2024, the production team of the K-drama I Trust You issued a statement regarding the project's future. YTN News reported that they are “actively seeking new investors to address the issues and will take responsibility for disbursing the actors’ guarantees and the staff’s outstanding wages.”

The drama began filming in April 2024 but was forced to halt production, as announced on October 16, 2024. YTN News reported that the drama is encountering investment challenges. Although the pre-production stages had been completed, filming commenced before securing contracts with the investors.

Ultimately, the investors changed their position, leaving the production company without sufficient funds to cover filming expenses, which led to the production halt. Despite the company's efforts to resume filming, it has been nearly five months since production ceased, and it is likely that the staff and actors have not yet received payment.

However, even though the investment issue is solved, the team will have a hard time with casting since Jaehyun will be enlisting in the military soon. He plays the lead character in the show, which makes his presence crucial.

The plot of the show will be based on a profound journey of awakening and personal growth, where the seemingly weak will find their inner strength to challenge and triumph over the forces of adversity and dominance. Jaehyun has been given the opportunity to play the role of Soo Il Nam, a victim who is deeply affected by the traumatic experiences of school violence. The K-pop artist is currently deliberating on accepting the role.

Mace Entertainment, a production powerhouse that also produced Netflix's gripping series The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call, starring Ju Ji Hoon and Choo Young Woo, brings the show to life.