Rowoon in talks to lead upcoming K-drama Shining opposite IZ*ONE’s Kim Min Ju; agency responds

Rowoon, the popular South Korean actor, has recently been offered the lead role in the upcoming drama series Shining. However, the actor is currently reviewing the offer before making a decision. Previously, Kim Min Ju was announced as the female lead of the show.

On January 21, 2025, news began circulating that Rowoon was in talks to lead the upcoming K-drama series Shining. However, the actor’s agency, FNC Entertainment, stated to the media outlet Newsen that the offer is currently under review by the actor. A decision is expected soon, and more details will be shared in the near future.

Rowoon has been offered the role of Yeon Tae Oh, a train conductor—a role that was initially extended to actor Chae Jong Hyeop, who considered it but ultimately declined. Now, the part is under review by Rowoon. As for the female lead, Kim Min Ju, a former member of IZ*ONE, has been cast, adding to the anticipation for the potential pairing between her and Rowoon.

The upcoming series is described as a love story where two individuals share a unique world, with the light that guides them becoming a beacon of faith in the present. Directed by Kim Yoon Jin, known for Our Beloved Summer and Say You Love Me, and written by Lee Sook Yeon, the writer behind On the Way to the Airport and A Piece of Your Mind, Shining is expected to captivate viewers with its heartfelt storyline.

Rowoon is best known for his breakout role in Extraordinary You (2019) and has gone on to appear in several notable K-dramas. He has starred in shows such as The King's Affection, Tomorrow, The Matchmakers, Destined With You, and more. Additionally, he is set to appear in the upcoming historical web series The Murky Stream, expected to release sometime in 2025.

The actor initially started his career as a K-pop idol, debuting with the group SF9. However, he parted ways with the boy band in 2023 to focus primarily on his acting career.

