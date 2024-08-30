Kim Woo Bin personally sends condolence wreath to stranger's funeral, honoring late Song Gil Yong's tragic story

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death and accident.

In a heartwarming and unexpected gesture, South Korean actor Kim Woo Bin recently made headlines for his act of kindness towards a complete stranger. Reports reveal that Kim Woo Bin secretly sent a condolence wreath to the funeral of Song Gil Yong, a civilian who passed away in a tragic traffic accident.

Song Gil Yong, who died on August 26, 2024, was a figure whose life story had touched many. He had been living a modest existence, relying on government welfare and supporting himself by collecting and selling recyclable materials. On the fateful day of his accident, Song was driving his truck, as he had done countless times before, when he collided with a dump truck.

His tragic death was further compounded by the pain of his missing daughter, who had disappeared in 1999. Despite his hardships, Song had spent years searching for her, displaying her photo on the sides of his truck and frequently seen in public with signs pleading for information about her whereabouts. His wife had also passed away in 2006, leaving him to face his challenges alone.

Kim Woo Bin’s gesture of sending a wreath to Song Gil Yong’s funeral stirred curiosity and admiration. The actor’s name was spotted among the floral tributes, prompting many to wonder about the connection between him and the deceased. On August 29, Kim Woo Bin’s agency provided a brief but touching explanation to a K-media outlet, Chosun.

They stated that Kim Woo Bin had been moved by Song’s story, particularly his relentless search for his missing daughter. After learning of Song’s passing, Kim Woo Bin decided to send the wreath privately, hoping it would offer a semblance of comfort and respect for the late man’s struggles and enduring spirit.

Kim Woo Bin's act of kindness was carried out quietly, without his agency’s prior knowledge, and only came to light through media inquiries. This gesture is not an isolated instance of the actor’s benevolence; his generous and compassionate nature has often been praised by colleagues and friends in the industry.

On the professional front, Kim Woo Bin is gearing up for the release of his much-anticipated comedy film, Officer's Black Belt, and is currently filming the highly awaited K-drama All The Love You Wish For alongside Bae Suzy.

