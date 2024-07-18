Choi Woo Shik feels 'lucky' to have succeeded as actor after beginning ‘without any experience’

Choi Woo Shik, the versatile actor who recently gave a mind-blowing performance in the crime thriller A Killer Paradox, recently reflected on his successful acting career even though he began “without any experience”.

On July 18, 2024, Choi Woo Shik sat for an exclusive pictorial interview with Dazed Korea. The Our Beloved Summer actor during the interview reflected on making it as an actor, recalling his journey he noted that “luck and timing” play a huge role in one’s success.

Choi Woo Shik added he feels he is “incredibly lucky” to have a successful acting career, he also reflected that he has met many remarkable people through his various projects. The actor added that he has made it big as an actor and continues to sustain, even though he has begun “without any experience”.

The Our Beloved Summer actor further added if he could travel back in time, and get the chance to make a dream come true it would only just bring new worries that would keep him up at night.

Choi Woo Shik also revealed he loves food trucks and enjoys having them on the set. He added that he gets excited to see “what menus” they bring every day.

The actor noted that “donkatsu and spaghetti” are one of the most popular options, it's something that brings everyone together. He added that when those things are on the menu, no matter who is shy, choosy, or quiet everyone gathers to eat five or six pieces of it.

Know more about Choi Woo Shik

Choi Woo Shik is a beloved South Korean actor who has been showcasing his acting prowess across noted movies and K-dramas.

He is well known for taking versatile roles and acing them, like in the movies Parasite, Train to Busan, The Witch Part 1: The Subversion, and Time to Hunt.

Choi Woo Shik has further amazed fans and audiences with his roles in the K-dramas Our Beloved Summer, A Killer Paradox, The Package, Fight For My Way, and more. He will be soon seen leading the rom-com Melo Movie alongside Park Bo Young.

