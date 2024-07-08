Run On’s Shin Se Kyung joins Ahn Hyo Seop’s agency The Present Company after leaving IU's EDAM Ent

Shin Se Kyung, the actress who turned heads with her lead role in the historical drama Captivating The King previously broke ties with IU’s agency EDAM Entertainment. Now, the actress has joined Ahn Hyo Seop’s agency The Present Company, and has signed an exclusive contract with them.

Shin Se Kyung inks an exclusive contract with Ahn Hyo Seop’s agency The Present Company

On July 8, 2024, Ahn Hyo Seop’s agency The Present Company said in a statement that they had inked an exclusive deal with the Run On actress Shin Se Kyung. The Present Company said that they are happy and grateful to have signed with a gifted actress like her. The agency added that she is a great actress whose talents need no explanation.

The agency added that the Captivating The King actress has immeasurable talent and character and they intend to serve as a “safe base” for her so she can “freely pursue various activities and challenges” in the future.

Shin Se Kyung also has a YouTube channel with 1.44 million followers which proves her strong bond with the public. The Present Company added that Shin Se Kyung has a “unique aspect as a creator” and they will provide their support to her in any and all ways possible.

The Present Company welcomed Shin Se Kyung and posted a small introduction along with two profile pictures of the actress. See here:

Advertisement

Meanwhile, it should be noted that The Present Company was co-founded by Ahn Hyo Seop and his longtime manager. It has been two years since the company was founded and Shin Se Kyung is the second actor to have signed with the agency.

Know Shin Se Kyung

Shin Se Kyung is a famous actress who is known for her captivating screen presence. She is also a singer and model.

Shin Se Kyung is best known for her K-dramas Run On, Arthdal Chronicles, Rookie Historian Goo Hae Ryung, Blade Man, The Bride of Habaek, and Six Flying Dragons.

She was recently seen in the lead role of Kang Hee Soo in the historical romance Captivating The King alongside Jo Jung Suk.

ALSO READ: Captivating the King’s Shin Se Kyung breaks ties with IU’s agency EDAM Entertainment following contract expiration