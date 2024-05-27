If you have not watched Shin Se Kyung’s movies and TV shows, you are truly missing out on one of the finest actors in the K-drama industry. The actress started her career in 1998 as a child artist and gained recognition for her outstanding performances. However, her breakthrough role was as a housemaid in 2009 with the sitcom High Kick Through the Roof which won her multiple accolades and critical acclaim.

The actress continues to impress the audience with the variety of roles she embodies. Even after being so many years in the industry, she continues to evolve as an artist and consistently steps out of her comfort zone to deliver phenomenal performances. Without further ado, let’s check out some of her best works throughout the years.

8 Shin Se Kyung movies and TV shows

1. The Girl Who Sees Scents

Cast: Park Yoo Chun, Shin Se Kyung, Namgoong Min, Yoon Jin Seo

Director: Baek Soo Chan

Runtime: 60 minutes per episode

Seasons: 1

Release Year: 2015

The crime-thriller show The Girl Who Sees Scents follows the story of a serial killer named the Barcode Killer because of his unique signature. The killer leaves behind the symbol of a barcode on all his victims. However, one day, Choi Eun Seol, the lead character of the series suddenly develops the ability to see colors in shapes and forms. She uses her supernatural power to uncover the gruesome crimes.

Advertisement

2. Six Flying Dragons

Cast: Yoo Ah In, Kim Myung Min, Shin Se Kyung, Byun Yo Han

Director: Shin Kyung Soo

Runtime: 60 minutes per episode

Seasons: 1

Release Year: 2015-2016

The historical drama Six Flying Dragons set in the Joseon period follows the life of the future king, Yi Bang Won. However, he starts to feel threatened by the current king and his father’s most trusted man. In order to secure his future, he decides to take over the nation through conflict and force.

3. The Bride of Habaek

Cast: Nam Joo Hyuk, Shin Se Kyung, Gong Myung, Krystal Jung

Director: Kim Byung Soo

Runtime: 60 minutes per episode

Seasons: 1

Release Year: 2017

The story follows the journey of the egotistical deity, Ha Baek, as he travels to Earth in pursuit of a powerful mystical stone. Desperate for guidance, he turns to a psychiatrist named So Ah, only to be met with swift rejection. As Ha Baek's quest unfolds, it becomes increasingly arduous with the unexpected arrival of three additional gods, complicating his mission even further.

Advertisement

4. Black Knight: The Man Who Guards Me

Cast: Kim Rae Won, Shin Se Kyung, Seo Ji Hye, Jang Mi Hee

Director: Han Sang Woo

Runtime: 60 minutes per episode

Seasons: 1

Release Year: 2017-2018

The love story follows two individuals, Hae Ra and Soo Ho, who travel to Slovenia. However, they both run into each other and it turns out that they are childhood friends. Eventually, they both get closer to each other and she falls for him. However, both of their old lovers do everything to keep them from getting into a relationship.

5. Rookie Historian Goo Hae Ryung

Cast: Shin Se Kyung, Cha Eun Woo, Park Ki Woong, Lee Ji Hoon

Director: Kang Il Soo, Han Hyun Hee

Runtime: 60 minutes per episode

Seasons: 1

Release Year: 2019

The plot follows Goo Hae Ryung, a spirited woman, as she begins a new journey as a scholar in the Joseon royal court. Intrigued by the opportunity for women to become historians in the government, she eagerly embraces this chance for a fresh start.

Advertisement

6. Run On

Cast: Im Si Wan, Shin Se Kyung, Choi Soo Young, Kang Tae Oh

Director: Lee Jae Hoon

Runtime: 70 minutes per episode

Seasons: 1

Release Year: 2020-2021

The story of the show follows Ki Seon Gyeom and Mi Joo who have completely different worldviews and childhood. However, Seon Gyeom decides to revive his career as a track runner after Mi Joo enters his life again who is a movie subtitle translator.

7. Arthdal Chronicles: The Sword of Aramun

Cast: Lee Joon Gi, Shin Se Kyung, Jang Dong Gun, Kim Ok Vin

Director: Kim Kwang Sik

Runtime: 70 minutes per episode

Seasons: 1

Release Year: 2023

The plot of the show follows the inhabitants of the ancient city of Arthdal, situated in a mythical land known as Arth. Amidst power struggles, some also find themselves entangled in tales of love. Eun Seom, in his quest to revive his tribe, faces numerous hardships and discovers his true origins along the way.

Advertisement

8. Tazza 2: The Hidden Card

Cast: Choi Seung Hyun (T.O.P), Shin Se Kyung, Lee Ha Nui

Director: Kang Hyeong Cheol

Runtime: 147 minutes

Release Year: 2014

In Tazza 2: The Hidden Card, Goni, a talented gambler, returns to the world of underground gambling to seek revenge for his friend's betrayal. Teaming up with a skilled player named Agui, Goni sets out to conquer the risky and intricate world of high-stakes gambling. However, as the stakes rise, Goni finds himself entangled in a web of deceit, facing dangerous opponents and unexpected twists at every turn.

Conclusion

Shin Se Kyung’s movies and TV shows showcase the actress in such variety of different roles and truly prove her ability to mold herself into any character. The actress continues to surprise the audience with her splendid talent and we expect to witness her in many more projects.

ALSO READ: Who is Song Hye Kyo's boyfriend? From marriage and divorce with Song Joong Ki to dating Hyun Bin, more rumors