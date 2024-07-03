Captivating the King’s Shin Se Kyung breaks ties with IU’s agency EDAM Entertainment following contract expiration

Shin Se Kyung, who recently starred in the historical drama Captivating the King, is ending a 3-year-long journey with EDAM Entertainment. The agency announced that the actress has decided to part ways following the expiration of her management contract.

Shin Se Kyung parts ways with EDAM Entertainment

On July 3, via iMBC, EDAM Entertainment announced that Shin Se Kyung had decided to end her management contract with the agency. After sufficient discussion about the matter, the actress is parting ways with the company, ending her 3-year-long journey.

On this day, in their official statement, EDAM Entertainment mentioned that they are grateful to the actress for staying with the agency for 3 years. At the same time, they expressed their utmost support towards her future endeavors despite the breakup.

Meanwhile, in 2021, Shin Se Kyung signed with this agency, which also houses popular soloist and actress IU, UNIQ’s WOODZ.

Now, fans are looking forward to which agency she joins next to continue her future endeavors with!

Who is Shin Se Kyung?

Shin Se Kyung is a popular Korean star who kickstarted her entertainment career as a child actress. In 2009, she received her breakthrough in the massive hit sitcom High Kick Through the Roof. In this series, she starred as a housemaid and the older sister of actress Seo Shin Ae.

Building on her fame from this sitcom, she continued to advance in her career with a bunch of important endorsements and commercials. Over the years, she gradually expanded her horizon delving into many genres of K-dramas and films.

From a child actress to a leading lady, her acting portfolio consists of many high-profile K-drama including Queen Seondeok (2009), Deep Rooted Tree (2011), Fashion King (2012), High Kick: Revenge of the Short Legged (2011-2012), Six Flying Dragons (2015), The Bride of Haebak (2017), Arthdal Chronicles (2019), Rookie Historian Goo Hye Ryung (2019), Run On (2020), Arthdaal Chronicles: The Sword of Aramoon (2023), among others.

Most recently, she led the period piece Captivating the King, alongside Jo Jung Suk. Throughout her career, she has also bagged many big-screen works including Cinderella (2006), Hindsight (2011), Tazza: The Hidden Card (2014), and more.