Lee Min Ho confirms end of shoot for Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint with BLACKPINK's Jisoo, Ahn Hyo Seop and more; bids character goodbye

Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint starring Lee Min Ho, BLACKPINK's Jisoo, Ahn Hyo Seop, Chae Soo Bin and more has successfully wrapped up its filming. The adventure film is expected to be released in 2025. Based on a webnovel, the film revolves around an ordinary person whose world changes into the novel that he was reading. Anticipation runs high as the star-studded cast comes together for the exciting plot.

Lee Min Ho confirms wrap-up of Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint filming

On May 29, Lee Min Ho took to Instagram and shared behind-the-scenes clicks from his upcoming film Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint which stars BLACKPINK's Jisoo, Ahn Hyo Seop and more. In the captions, the actor wrote, 'Bye-bye Yoo Joong Hyuk.

Thanks to all of you who supported me, we finished well. I am thankful every day.' His latest post confirmed that the filming of Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint has wrapped up and the film will be out soon. The pictures shared by Lee Min Ho revealed various stunts that the actor undertook for the film.

More about Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint

Omniscient Reader is a highly anticipated project especially because of the star cast. Lee Min Ho, Ahn Hyo Seop, Chae Soo Bin, Nana, Shin Seung Ho along with BLACKPINK's Jisoo will be featured in the film. It is expected to be released in 2025. The film is based on the web novel Omniscient Reader by Sing N Song.

The film will tell the story of an officer employee Dokja who loves reading the web novel 'Three Ways to Survive the Apocalypse'. One day the word of the novel becomes a reality and Dokja knows how the story goes. With the pre-existing knowledge, he has to save the world from doom.

Kim Byung Woo is directing the film. He also took on the projects Take Point, The Terror Live and Written. His project The Great Flood is also under production.

