7 TV shows with Yoon Chan Young that you must add to your watchlist: The Bride of Habaek, Delivery Man and more

Yoon Chan Young, born on April 25, 2001, is a talented South Korean actor who began his career as a child actor. He gained wider recognition and acclaim for his role in the popular Netflix original series All of Us Are Dead, released in 2022.

Known for his versatile acting skills and compelling performances, Yoon Chan Young has quickly become a rising star in the Korean entertainment industry. Here are seven TV shows with Yoon Chan Young that you must check out.

Top 7 TV shows with Yoon Chan Young that you need to watch

1. Mama

Cast: Song Yoon Ah, Hong Jong Hyun, Jung Joon Ho, Moon Jeong Hee, Yoon Chan Young, Choi Seung Hoon, Park Seo Joon

Director: Kim Sang Hyup

Episodes: 24

Seasons: 1

Genre: Family drama, melodrama, romance

Release Date: August 2, 2014

In this heartwarming drama, Han Seung Hee, portrayed by the talented Song Yoon Ah, faces the ultimate challenge of her life when diagnosed with a terminal illness. Determined to secure a bright future for her son, Han Geu Roo (played by Yoon Chan Young), she navigates complex relationships with her ex-boyfriend Moon Tae Joo (Jung Joon Ho), his wife Seo Ji Eun (Moon Jeong Hee), and the enamored photographer Gu Ji Sub (Hong Jong Hyun).

As bonds are tested and new connections form, viewers are drawn into a poignant tale of love, sacrifice, and the enduring strength of family.

As bonds are tested and new connections form, viewers are drawn into a poignant tale of love, sacrifice, and the enduring strength of family.

2. Six Flying Dragons

Cast: Yoo Ah In, Kim Myung Min, Shin Se Kyung, ByunYo Han, Yoon Chan Young, Yoon Kyun Sang, Chun Ho Jin

Director: Shin Kyung Soo

Episodes: 50

Seasons: 1

Genre: Historical, political drama, action

Release Date: October 5, 2015

In this captivating historical drama, titled Nareushya or Six Dragons Soaring Up to the Sky, viewers are transported back to the foundation of the Joseon dynasty in the Korean Peninsula.

The story intricately weaves together the ambitions, successes, and conflicts of both real and fictional characters, with a particular focus on the young Yi Bang Won, portrayed by Yoo Ah In. As the drama unfolds, audiences are drawn into a world filled with political intrigue, martial prowess, and the quest for power, all set against the backdrop of a pivotal moment in Korean history.

3. Bubble Gum

Cast: Lee Dong Wook, Yoon Chang Young, Jung Ryeo Won, Lee Jong Hyuk, Park Hee Von

Director: Kim Byung Soo

Episodes: 16

Seasons: 1

Genre: Romantic drama

Release Date: October 26, 2015

In this heartfelt drama, Bubble Gum, viewers are invited into the intertwined lives of Park Ri Hwan and Kim Haeng Ah, portrayed by Lee Dong Wook and Jung Ryeo Won, respectively. As childhood friends turned potential lovers, they navigate the complexities of their relationship amidst family expectations and past traumas.

Tensions rise as a wealthy heiress, Yi Seul (played by Park Hee Von), and Haeng Ah's ex-boyfriend, Kang Suk Joon (Lee Jong Huk), add layers of complication to their emotional journey. Set against the backdrop of a medical clinic and a radio station, Bubble Gum is a poignant tale of love, friendship, and the struggle to overcome obstacles in pursuit of happiness.

4. The Bride of Habaek

Cast: Nam Joo Hyuk, Shin Se Kyung, Lim Ju Hwan, Krystal Jung, Gong Myung

Director: Kim Byung Soo

Episodes: 16

Seasons: 1

Genre: Fantasy, romance, comedy

Release Date: July 3, 2017

In this enchanting drama, The Bride of Habaek, viewers are transported into a world where gods walk among humans. When Lord Ha Baek, the god of the Land of Water, descends to earth in search of sacred stones, he encounters neuropsychiatrist Yoon So Ah, played by Shin Se Kyung.

Initially skeptical of his divine nature, So Ah finds herself drawn into a fantastical quest alongside Ha Baek, the demigod Shin Hu Ye, and other mystical beings. As they navigate love, destiny, and ancient rivalries, their fates become intertwined in a mesmerizing tale of gods and mortals.

5. Still 17

Cast: Shin Hye Sun, Yang Se Jong, Ahn Hyo Seop, Yoon Chan Young

Director: Jo Soon Won

Episodes: 32

Seasons: 1

Genre: Romantic-comedy

Release Date: July 23, 2018

In Still 17, the tale of love and second chances unfolds as Woo Seori, a talented violinist who awakens from a 13-year coma, crosses paths with Gong Woo Jin, a reclusive set designer haunted by his past.

As Seori grapples with the sudden change in her life, Woo Jin navigates his guilt and emotional barriers. Together, they embark on a journey of healing, rediscovery, and unexpected romance, shedding light on the power of resilience and the beauty of finding love amidst life's uncertainties.

6. Doctor John

Cast: Ji Sung, Lee Se Young, Lee Kyu Hyung, Hwang Hee

Director: Jo Soo Won, Kim Young Hwan, Lee Gye Joon

Episodes: 16

Seasons: 1

Genre: Medical drama

Release Date: July 19, 2019

In Doctor John, the intricate world of medicine intertwines with the complexities of human suffering and ethical dilemmas. Cha Yo Han, a brilliant but enigmatic anesthesiologist, navigates the fine line between life and death as he seeks to alleviate the pain of patients with mysterious ailments.

Alongside Kang Shi Young, a compassionate resident, they delve into the depths of diagnosis and treatment, confronting personal demons and moral quandaries along the way. As they grapple with the weight of their decisions, the series delves into themes of justice, mercy, and the healing power of empathy.

7. Delivery Man

Cast: Yoon Chan Young, Bang Min Ah, Kim Min Seok

Director: Kang Sol, Park Dae Hee

Episodes: 12

Seasons: 1

Genre: Fantasy, romance, comedy, mystery

Release Date: March 1, 2023

Delivery Man offers a fresh twist on the typical investigative drama, blending comedy with the supernatural. Seo Young Min, an unconventional taxi driver, finds himself embarking on a unique venture: fulfilling the last wishes of ghosts. Alongside Kang Ji Hyun, a spirited ghost with a mysterious past, and the charming doctor Do Gyu Jin, they navigate the realm between the living and the dead, uncovering secrets and forging unexpected connections along the way.

With a diverse range of roles in various genres, Yoon Chan Young has showcased his exceptional talent and versatility as an actor across multiple TV shows. From family dramas to romantic comedies and medical dramas, Yoon Chan Young has left a lasting impression with his compelling performances.

Whether you're in the mood for historical intrigue, heartwarming romance, or thrilling mystery, there's something for everyone among these top TV shows featuring Yoon Chan Young. So, dive into the world of Korean entertainment and discover the charm and talent of this rising star in the industry through these captivating dramas.

