EXO’s Suho’s upcoming historical K-drama Missing Crown Prince postpones premiere date; Find out details

The upcoming historical K-drama Missing Crown Prince, with EXO’s Suho in the leading role, has postponed the premiere date. The drama will now air five weeks later than the originally slated release date.

According to a recent report, it has been confirmed that Missing Crown Prince is now scheduled to premiere on April 13, instead of March 9, as it was initially announced.

In response to the report, the production team came up with a statement that read, “We would like to deliver you a well-crafted and comprehensive story. Hence we have decided to delay the airing date of Missing Crown Prince. After rigorous preparation, we will bring you a diligently crafted narrative and the best production we can offer. Please wait for the release of Missing Crown Prince on April 13 at 9:40 PM KST.”

About the upcoming drama Missing Crown Prince

The MBN drama is set in a picturesque backdrop of the Joseon era. It follows the tale of a crown prince, Lee Geon, and an audacious woman named Choi Myung Yoon, who is destined to be his wife. While fleeing for their lives, love blooms between them. The drama offers a whimsical journey of budding romance amidst a chaotic historical Korea.

The cast features EXO’s Suho as the crown prince, 2022 film 2037 fame Hong Ye Ji as his bride, Myung Se Bin as Queen Min Soo Ryun, Kim Min Kyu as Grand Prince Doseong, Yoo Se Rye as Queen Yoon, and Kim Jo Hun as Choi Sang Rok. The impressive cast is expected to bring depth to the drama’s narrative.

The intriguing screenplay of the period drama Missing Crown Prince has been penned by writers Kim Ji Soo and Park Chul. Furthermore, Kim Jin Man, who is known for Kill Me, Heal Me (2015) is reportedly directing the upcoming period drama.

The filming of the drama took place in early 2023. In October, production companies Superbook Co. Ltd. and Chorokbaem Media collaborated with Mungyeong City, to hold the historical production of Missing Crown Prince.

After the recent announcement from MBN about the change in the drama’s premier schedule, netizens are keeping patience to witness EXO’s Suho as the crown prince of Missing Crown Prince.

