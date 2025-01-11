Save Me actor Lee Yoon Hee passes away at 64; agency reports no prior medical condition

Lee Yoon Hee's agency Beom Entertainment reported on January 11 of the veteran South Korean actor's sudden demise at the age of 64. As per the agency, Lee Yoon Hee was not suffering from any chronic disease, which might have led to his death. The unexpected news of his passing away deeply saddened his fans, family and loved ones.

As per the agency, the actor's mortuary was set up at the funeral hall of Ulsan University Hospital in Dong-gu. The deceased was born on January 28, 1960. At around 22 years of age, he stepped into the South Korean entertainment industry as elder Kang in the crime fiction movie Secret Sunshine (2007). Since then, he kept on taking on diverse roles that he deemed fit for his career.

His acting projects include Save Me (2017), Taxi Driver (2021), Song of the Bandits (2023), The King (2017), Nameless Gangster: Rules of the Time (2012), and Miracle in Cell No. 7 (2013), among others. As per his agency, Lee Yoon Hee had plans to continue his acting venture and entertain viewers for a longer period. His age did not serve as a hindrance to his love and determination for acting. The agency even mentioned that the actor was healthy enough to take the decision to sign an exclusive contract with Beom Entertainment recently to pursue various projects.

But his untimely demise has left his wish to remain unfulfilled. The agency expressed grief over Lee Yoon Hee's sudden death and stated, "We express our deepest condolences toward Lee Yoon Hee, who was passionately devoted to his art." The funeral of the actor will be held on January 13 at 8:00 a.m. KST at the burial site Ulsan Sky Park.

