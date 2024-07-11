Secret Playlist’s Kim Hyang Gi confirmed to lead period film Hanran; shooting to start soon with goal of 2025 premiere

Kim Hyang Gi is all set to make her big-screen return. The actress has confirmed her casting in a brand-new film Hanran. In this period film, she will play the lead role, for which she is actively preparing. The actress conveyed her feelings about this new role saying that she hopes the narrative reaches the hearts of the viewers.

Kim Hyang Gi confirms lead role in period movie Hanran

On July 11, Kim Hyang Gi’s agency Cre Company announced that the actress has been confirmed as the lead character of the upcoming period film Hanran. She is set to embody the role of Ah Jin, a mother in her 20s who is struggling to survive with her small daughter. Her role is expected to portray a realistic scenario of the Jeju women’s lives in that era and how they tried to fight against all odds with immense strength.

In a conversation with Herald Corp, Kim Hyang Gi said that she thinks the role of Ah Jin will teach her a lot, not just as an actress, but as a human being. She promised to work hard with a devoted heart since this role requires a lot of sincerity. The Secret Playlist actress further stated that she hopes the power of narrative is conveyed properly through Hanran.

More about Hanran

Hanran is an upcoming period film set on Jeju Island. It will depict the bittersweet story of a young adult mother and her struggles to survive with her daughter. The film is set to be helmed by director Ha Myung Mi, who promises that the character of Ah Jin will deliver a realistic image of humanity and the difficult journey of a young woman.

She is equally hopeful about Kim Hyang Gi’s performance. The filming schedule for Hanran is set to commence this fall with the goal of premiering in 2025.

Who is Kim Hyang Gi?

Starting her career as a child actress in 2006, Kim Hyang Gi quickly rose to become a rising star with her outstanding acting skills. She has starred in a bunch of K-dramas including The Queen’s Classroom, Sweet Revenge, Poong, the Joseon Psychiatrist, Secret Playlist, and more.

She has also appeared in many films including Space Sweepers, A Werewolf Boy, Snowy Road, and more. She will soon be seen in a brand new drama titled Cashero.

