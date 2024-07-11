Perfect Family UNSEEN PICS: Kim Young Dae transforms into enigmatic schoolboy in webtoon-based drama; see here

Kim Young Dae is set to play a pivotal character in the upcoming webtoon-based mystery drama Perfect Family. Ahead of the highly-anticipated release, the drama has unveiled the first set of stills for his schoolboy character. Alongside Kim Young Dae, Kim Byung Chul, Park Ju Hyun, and more are set to add intrigue to the narrative.

Kim Young Dae aces charming schoolboy look in Perfect Family

On July 11, the first stills for Kim Young Dae’s character in the upcoming KBS2 drama Perfect Family was unveiled. In the pictures, the actor exudes enigma as a chaebol high schooler. His intense expression provides insights into his mysterious character and the secrets lurking around him.

Here are the first character stills for Kim Young Dae:

More about Kim Young Dae’s character in Perfect Family

In Perfect Family, Kim Young Dae will play an active role, significantly contributing to the unfolding of the twists and turns. He will embody the character of Park Kyung Ho, a high schooler who lacks nothing. He is the only son of a wealthy family with extremely good looks and attractive verbal skills.

During middle school, he studied abroad and then returned to the country, only to end up falling in love with his high school classmate Choi Sun Hee, who is also a model student.

Park Kyung Ho also became a good student after meeting her. However, things upended after Lee Soo Yeon transferred to the same high school. Things get complicated with Kyung Ho getting entangled in many secrets and lastly meeting a tragic fate.

More about Perfect Family

Perfect Family is the debut Korean production by Yukisada Isao, a Japanese director known for Crying Out Love in the Center of the World. Based on the webtoon of the same name by Nyangpa and illustrated by Joo Eun, this mystery drama depicts the story of Choi Sun Hee and her family. Her life seems picture-perfect and filled with happiness, that’s until one day she experiences the death of her close friend Park Kyung Ho.

Park Ju Hyun embodies the role of Choi Sun Hee, while SKY Castle co-actors Kim Byung Chul Yoon Se Ah reunite in this drama to portray her parents.

In addition, Choi Ye Bin plays Lee Soo Yeon, and Kim Myung Soo is set to make a cameo appearance as a detective. Perfect Family is set to release this August on KBS2 TV.

