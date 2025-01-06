'See you in court': Former ADOR CEO Min Hee Jin fails to attend mediation trial in sexual harassment coverup case; accuser demands apology

Min Hee Jin is in hot water again after she failed to attend the mediation trial for a former ADOR employee's defamation lawsuit against her. The individual previously accused her of covering up a workplace harassment case and filed a 100 million KRW lawsuit. Later, the case proceeded to settlement.

According to updates on January 6, the Seoul Western District Court held the first mediation date for a former ADOR employee's defamation lawsuit against Min Hee Jin. However, she was allegedly absent from the trial. The accuser took to her Instagram and shared a story clarifying that although she attended the mediation, Min Hee Jin was absent and only her legal team was there. "The other party stated that they could not accept a single thing, so no mediation was reached. See you in court," the individual wrote.

Meanwhile, K-media reports also confirmed the same. It has been reported that the ex-ADOR employee (referred to as A) stated that if Min Hee Jin admits to her wrongdoings, her side is willing to reach a settlement regardless of the amount. They also demanded an apology from her for unilateral actions of taking sides and disclosing private conversations without permission. However, during the trial, Min Hee Jin's side made it clear that they had no intention of mediation.

For the unversed, earlier in 2024, Person A claimed that she was sexually harassed by the former vice president of ADOR when she was still working at the company. She reported it to Min Hee Jin but received no help. Instead, the former ADOR CEO took the VP's side, called her accusation groundless, and publicly criticized her work ability. In August, the woman filed a 100 million KRW lawsuit against her with the Mapo Police Station for defamation and violation of the Personal Information Protection Act.

