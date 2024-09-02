Seo In Guk announces 2024 Japan fan concert tour Heart UTOPIA from November 4 to 7; Know details

Seo In Guk, a popular singer and actor is gearing up for his 2024 Japan fan concert tour Heart UTOPIA. He will kick off the first concert on November 4 and continue to meet fans in three different cities in the country till November 7. Following the release of his upcoming EP SIGnature, the singer will embark on this highly-anticipated tour.

On September 2, Seo In Guk’s agency Story J Company announced the singer’s 2024 Japan fan concert tour, Heart UTOPIA. The exciting tour will feature three concerts in three different cities in Japan.

On November 4, 2024, he will kick start the first concert at Nagoya International Conference Center Century Hall in Japan. Next, on November 5, he will make a stop at Kobe, performing at the International House Kokusai Hall.

Seo In Guk will conclude his 2024 Japan fan-con tour on November 7, captivating fans with an electrifying performance at the Pacifico Yokohama National Convention Hall.

Heart UTOPIA has been organized building upon the enthusiastic response he received in Japan during his 10th-anniversary fan concert IN THE X, which was held in 2023.

On this day, announcing his 2024 Japan tour, the singer unveiled a captivating poster. He is seen exuding radiance in a black jacket, t-shirt, wet hairstyle, and a wistful gaze. In particular, this poster captures the concept of his upcoming Japanese mini-album SIGnature and its title track Scent of the Sky.

Advertisement

Check out Seo In Guk’s Japan tour announcement here:

Before announcing his 2024 Japan tour, Seo In Guk unveiled a music video for The Scent of the Sky, the title track for his upcoming Japanese EP SIGnature. The mini-album is now set to be released on September 6.

Since the beginning of this year, the singer has been quite active with his music. Back in June, he released a Korean language single album SEO IN GUK. The self-titled album has double title tracks Out of time and Anything with you.

Apart from his own music, he also featured in K.Will’s No song can express me, starring in a tragic BL story with actor Ahn Jae Hyun.

ALSO READ: ‘BTS’ V, Jungkook’s videos based on personal opinion’: YouTuber Sojang denies defamation again at 2nd hearing