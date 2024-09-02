‘BTS’ V, Jungkook’s videos based on personal opinion’: YouTuber Sojang denies defamation again at 2nd hearing

Last month, malicious YouTuber Sojang attended the first hearing for the defamation lawsuit against her which was filed by BIGHIT MUSIC along with BTS’ V and Jungkook. At that time, she denied all accusations. At the second hearing today, once again she remained steady with her claims that her videos were made from ‘personal opinion’.

On September 2, Monday, Park (35, female), the mastermind behind the problematic YouTube channel Sojang attended the second hearing for the defamation lawsuit trial at the Incheon District Court. Her side claimed that the contents and statements of her YouTube videos are merely based on ‘personal opinion’, stating that her actions can’t be considered defamatory as she truly believed what she said in those videos. Additionally, she claimed that there was no intention of defamation or obstruction of business for the artists who filed lawsuits against her.

Meanwhile, Sojang has admitted to making videos of several K-pop idols including BTS’ V, Jungkook, IVE’s Jang Wonyoung, and more. However, she denied all the charges of defamation, expressing frustration over the insult she had been indicated with

At the first hearing of this trial, Park’s legal representative argued with the same statements, saying that her video productions couldn’t be considered a crime as the videos were created in the public interest. She also claimed that her action did not reach the level of infringement on personal rights as BIGHIT MUSIC claimed.

For the unversed, initially, in 2022, BTS’ agency first filed a complaint against the malicious YouTuber. However, the investigation was suspended at that time and it was only recently reopened.

Earlier in March, BIGHIT MUSIC along with V and Jugkook filed a defamation lawsuit against Park. The agency accused her of creating unfounded malicious content and asked for 90 million KRW in damages for obstruction of business.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time Sojang has faced such allegations. Previously, she has been accused of defaming IVE’s Jang Wonyoung, Kang Daniel, and aespa through her YouTube content. All artists’ agencies filed a lawsuit against her and she went to court more than once for the same.

Reportedly, she has earned around 250 million KRW from 23 malicious videos she posted on her now-deleted YouTube channel Sojang from October 2021 to June 2022.

