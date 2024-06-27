Will Seo In Guk and Ahn Jae Hyun return for 3rd installment of BL love story? Here's what K.Will has to say

Seo In Guk and Ahn Jae Hyun changed the music world when they joined hands with K.Will for his song Please Don’t… in 2012. Since then, fans have been waiting for their BL love story to meet a happy end.

Fans did get a second part of their story with K.Will’s comeback song No Sad Song For My Broken Heart but alas, it was not a happy story. To fans' surprise, K.Will recently hinted at his plans to bring forth part 3 of his musical love story starring Seo In Guk and Ahn Jae Hyun.

After the Please Don’t… music video surprised with a BL love story, fans were eagerly waiting for a sequel which was served not long ago. On June 20, 2024, K.Will made a comeback with his album All The Way alongside the title track No Sad Song For My Broken Heart.

The music video for No Sad Song For My Broken Heart was the highly awaited sequel to Seo In Guk and Ahn Jae Hyun’s BL love story. However, the story was nothing but sad as Seo In Guk had passed away at the end of the video. Fans were heartbroken after the unprecedented sad ending.

Fans now wished for a third installment of Seo In Guk and Ahn Jae Hyun’s story to finally get the happy ending they deserved.

A netizen who attended the talk show The Seasons when K.Will appeared as a guest, shared that the Please Don’t singer revealed he was planning for the third installment of the BL love story through his new song’s music video starring Seo In Guk and Ahn Jae Hyun. He had also added that Ahn Jae Hyun was on board with the plan.

Well, like all the fans let’s hope this time the story will get a happy ending.

Know Ahn Jae Hyun

Ahn Jae Hyun is a South Korean actor who is known for his hit K-dramas like Love With Flaws, The Beauty Inside, Reunited Worlds, Cinderella with Four Knights, My Love From The Star and Blood.

