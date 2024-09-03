The Queen Woo part 2 poster OUT: Jeon Jong Seo takes charge as fierce warrior in battle for throne after Ji Chang Wook’s sudden death

The Queen Woo starring Jeon Jong Seo as the empress and Ji Chang Wook as her king premiered part 1 in August and now part 2 is all set to be released soon. The Queen Woo part 2 has revealed its poster with Jeon Jong Seo taking charge as a fierce warrior who boldly faces Lee Soo Hyuk and others in the battle for the throne after Ji Chang Wook’s sudden death.

On September 3, 2024, TVING revealed the poster for The Queen Woo part 2 that will continue the breathtaking journey of Queen Woo or Woo Hee as she tries to reclaim the throne.

The Queen Woo part 2 poster displays Jeon Jong Seo at the head as she transforms into a bold and fierce warrior as she is getting ready to shoot an arrow from her bow. Her expression displays indestructible resolve as she is ready to face all her adversaries in the battle for the throne.

While Ji Chang Wook can be seen as King Nam Mu also known as King Gogukcheon of Goguryeo whose sudden death has left Woo Hee and the throne unprotected. Lee Soo Hyuk as evil Go Bal Gi looks dangerous as he waits to hunt Queen Woo and usurp the throne.

Kim Mu Yeol also takes center stage as the queen’s only confidant, Eul Pa So as he looks worried for what lies ahead.

Check out The Queen Woo part 2 poster here:

The Queen Woo part 2 poster undoubtedly raises anticipation for the upcoming episodes after ending part 1 on a cliffhanger with major dangers lying in hiding waiting to jump on Woo Hee and stop her from reclaiming the throne. But, Jeon Jong Seo’s bold resolute assures she will boldly face all her enemies and reclaim her throne.

The Queen Woo is set to premiere part 2 on September 12 while its part 1 with 4 episodes premiered previously on August 29, 2024.

Jeon Jong Seo is next set to lead the noir thriller K-drama Project Y alongside Han So Hee following the story of two friends who plan a grand heist.

