Seo Ye Ji’s bullying and gaslighting case gets ruling; Agency to repay damages, full statement inside

Citing controversies surrounding acclaimed actress Seo Ye Ji, on November 16, it was disclosed that the Seoul Central District Court has mandated the actress's agency to reimburse KRW 225 million (approximately USD 172,000) to a previous brand sponsor. The brand wants to end its association with Seo Ye Ji because of recent controversies including bullying and gaslighting a former partner.

Seo Ye Ji’s agency regarding the court’s verdict

Amid the legal dispute, the Seoul Central District Court has mandated the actress's agency to reimburse half the endorsement fee to the previous brand sponsor. After this GOLDMEDALIST has released their official statement stating;

“Hello, this is GOLDMEDALIST

We'd like to make an official statement regarding the damages lawsuit stemming from Seo Ye Ji's advertising actions.

On November 10, GOLDMEDALIST and Seo Ye Ji confirmed that the allegations made against her in Yuhan Care's lawsuit relating to school violence, among other things, were unsubstantiated. However, it is crucial to highlight that, as a result of the advertisers' loss of faith because of the raised allegations, we were obligated to partially return the model fees in accordance with the contract.

Correspondingly, we would like to emphasise that the suspicions levelled against Seo Ye Ji are unfounded, and in light of the legal settlement of the situation, we beg for your patience in abstaining from unsubstantiated accusations and indiscriminate condemnation of her.

Thank You.”

Background of Seo Ye Ji’s case

In 2021, Seo Ye Ji faced a series of controversies involving her past relationship with Kim Jung Hyun, accusations of school violence, and more. After these issues, a brand that had previously entered into a contract with Seo Ye Ji to serve as the model for their nutritional supplements paid her agency 450 million KRW (around 347,670 USD) in model fees in mid-2020.

In response to the controversies, the brand sought to terminate the contract, initiating legal action against Seo Ye Ji and her agency. The lawsuit alleged a breach of contract, citing explicit clauses in the contract that stipulated ad models should avoid actions detrimental to their public figure reputation, and the brand demanded penalties and compensation amounting to 1.275 billion KRW (approximately 983,030 USD).

Taking a hiatus from work for a period, Seo Ye Ji returned to the spotlight in 2022 with Eve, eliciting a varied response from both fans and the public. As the situation unfolds, Seo Ye Ji's controversies continue to be a subject of keen speculation and discourse.

