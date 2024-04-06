Happy Seo Ye Ji Day: It's Okay to Not Be Okay, Eve, more; top 4 powerful female-centric roles of star to check out

Seo Ye Ji, born on April 6, 1990, is a well-known and loved South Korean actress. She kick started her acting journey in the sitcom Potato Star 2013QR3. Following this, she gained prominence with her role in the MBC historical drama Diary of a Night Watchman in 2014, earning her a nomination at the 2014 MBC Drama Awards for Best New Actress.

Seo Ye Ji is renowned for her versatility on the small screen, often taking on diverse roles. Her commitment to her craft is admirable, and she consistently delivers standout performances amidst the competitive Korean acting scene. Notably, she has portrayed strong female leads in some of the most compelling female-centric K-dramas. On the occasion of Seo Ye Ji’s birthday let’s take a look at some of these powerful roles she played in K-dramas.

It’s Okay to Not Be Okay

Moon Kang Tae, portrayed by Kim Soo Hyun, is employed as a caregiver at a psychiatric hospital. His life takes a turn when he encounters Go Moon Young (Seo Ye Ji), an author of dark children’s literature, who becomes strongly attached to him. Despite Moon Young's persistent efforts to win Kang Tae's affection, he remains focused solely on caring for his autistic older brother, Moon Sang Tae (Oh Jung Se), showing little interest in romantic relationships.

Advertisement

Go Moon Young, played by Seo Ye Ji, possesses a striking blend of beauty, haughtiness, emotional detachment, and temperamental behavior. As a children's book author, she defies conventional expectations, weaving dark and realistic tales without sugarcoating life's harsh truths. Despite her wealth and fame, Moon Young grapples with deep-seated traumas, leading to her antisocial tendencies and volatile nature, hindering her ability to form meaningful connections.

However, vulnerable moments reveal her underlying integrity, such as defending a disabled fan at her fan meeting or forging a unique bond with the orphaned Moon brothers, Sang Tae (Oh Jung Se) and Kang Tae (Kim Soo Hyun). Seo Ye Ji delivers a raw and authentic portrayal of Moon Young, showcasing her inner struggles and longing for acceptance and affection whilst standing her ground as a strong lead.

Save Me

In Save Me, Seo Ye Ji portrays high school student Im Sang Mi, whose family becomes trapped in a desolate town in rural Muji County. Their journey is surrounding with hardship, particularly when Sang Mi's brother, Sang Jin, becomes a victim of bullying in their new environment, tragically leading to his suicide. Consumed by grief, Sang Mi's grieving parents fall under the influence of the sinister Goseonwon cult, compelling them to relocate their shattered family to the church, despite Sang Mi's strong instincts telling her otherwise.

Save Me contains several disturbing scenes, creating a dark and chilling atmosphere throughout. Seo Ye Ji's portrayal in the series is genuinely chilling, effectively conveying her character's fear and distress caused by the cult's influence. Her performance is filled with moments that send shivers down your spine. Despite being surrounded by a brainwashed family, Sang Mi remains resilient and hopeful, showcasing her strength amidst her fear. While not suitable for those easily scared, the drama is a must-watch for fans of Seo Ye Ji.

Eve

Eve revolves around a chaebol's staggering 2 trillion won divorce lawsuit, sending shockwaves across the nation. Little do people know, this legal battle is the result of a meticulously planned revenge plot spanning 13 years. Seo Ye Ji takes on the role of Lee Ra El, the focal point of the lawsuit, alongside Park Byung Eun as LY Group CEO Kang Yoon Kyum. Lee Sang Yeob portrays Seo Eun Pyung, the youngest member of the National Assembly, while Yoo Sun plays Kang Yoon Kyum's wife, Han So Ra.

Advertisement

Seo Ye Ji's portrayal of Ra El exudes charisma and allure, captivating the audience with her powerful presence on screen. Driven by a quest for justice for her father's death and her mother's displacement, Ra El fearlessly confronts the powerful individuals responsible for their suffering. In the story of revenge Ra El seduces Yoon Kyum, fully aware of the dangers she will face. As the femme fatale seeking vengeance in the world of power dynamics, Seo Ye Ji shines in her role, delivering impeccable facial expressions and having her fashion always on point.

Lawless Lawyer

Bong Sang Pil, portrayed by Lee Joon Gi, is a former gangster turned lawyer unafraid to use unconventional methods, leverage his gangster connections, and exploit legal loopholes to seek justice for his mother's murder. He recruits Ha Jae Yi, played by Seo Ye Ji, a morally upright but disbarred lawyer, to join forces with him. Together, they form a strong duo, facing off against evil enemies. Despite being outsmarted, Sang Pil and Jae Yi remain resolute in their quest for redemption, finding solace in their fleeting romantic moments amid the tension.

Seo Ye Ji is amazing in playing strong and intense roles. She has a knack for pulling viewers into her characters, making them feel every emotion her character goes through. Her performance as Ha Jae Yi, who grapples with the tragedy of her mother's death, showcases a fierce and emotional side, proving her skills as an actress. By playing Jae Yi, a character who stands firm on moral principles, she both captivates and inspires viewers. This role also marked a significant milestone in her early career.

We wish her a very happy birthday!

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Kim Soo Hyun day: Queen of Tears, It’s Okay to Not Be Okay and more; K-dramas by actor you shouldn't miss out